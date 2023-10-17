Man’s ‘foolish’ wine-fuelled journey through Keith town centre

A Kent man has admitted his “very foolish” decision to get behind the wheel after downing a whole bottle of wine.

John Dillon, 64, had been working in the Keith area last month and visited the town’s Grampian Hotel on Regent Street to have dinner.

The court heard that Dillon was seen by the bar staff drinking the whole contents of a bottle of wine, before leaving the hotel at around 8.40pm on September 20 this year.

Fiscal Karen Poke said Dillon was then spotted by an eyewitness, “swerving” his Volkswagen Amorak down Regent Street, so they quickly phoned the police.

“When police officers arrived at Dillon’s accommodation, he told them he had just drunk four cans of San Miguel,” Mrs Poke said.

“At 9.47pm they asked him for a sample of breath which tested positive for alcohol.”

Dillon was then taken to Elgin police station and further testing reported he had 39mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – almost twice the legal limit of 22mg.

‘It was never his intention to have alcohol and drive’

Defence agent Steven Carty said Dillon felt “very foolish” about the incident, adding: “He made a foolish decision to drive back to his accommodation and he appreciates his lack of judgement.

“He had stopped for food at the hotel and had intended to walk back to his accommodation a quarter of a mile away. It was never his intention to have alcohol and drive back – he had intended to walk.”

Mr Carty told the court that Dillon was a self-employed plant operator and had flown up to attend court.

Sheriff David Hardie spoke to Dillon’s previous drink-driving conviction 37 years ago and said this “had not been the first” such lack of judgement, adding: “You are not a child anymore – you are now a man in your 60s and are still not learning.”

Further charges of driving without an MOT or failing to name the driver of the vehicle were both dropped.

He banned Dillon from driving for 16 months and added a fine of £420, which he must pay within 28 days.