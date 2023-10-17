Man’s ‘foolish’ wine-fuelled journey through Keith town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man’s ‘foolish’ wine-fuelled journey through Keith town centre

John Dillon, 64, had been working in the area last month and visited the Grampian Hotel on Regent Street to have dinner.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court
Elgin Sheriff Court

A Kent man has admitted his “very foolish” decision to get behind the wheel after downing a whole bottle of wine.

John Dillon, 64, had been working in the Keith area last month and visited the town’s Grampian Hotel on Regent Street to have dinner.

The court heard that Dillon was seen by the bar staff drinking the whole contents of a bottle of wine, before leaving the hotel at around 8.40pm on September 20 this year.

Fiscal Karen Poke said Dillon was then spotted by an eyewitness, “swerving” his Volkswagen Amorak down Regent Street, so they quickly phoned the police.

“When police officers arrived at Dillon’s accommodation, he told them he had just drunk four cans of San Miguel,” Mrs Poke said.

“At 9.47pm they asked him for a sample of breath which tested positive for alcohol.”

Dillon was then taken to Elgin police station and further testing reported he had 39mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – almost twice the legal limit of 22mg.

‘It was never his intention to have alcohol and drive’

Defence agent Steven Carty said Dillon felt “very foolish” about the incident, adding: “He made a foolish decision to drive back to his accommodation and he appreciates his lack of judgement.

“He had stopped for food at the hotel and had intended to walk back to his accommodation a quarter of a mile away. It was never his intention to have alcohol and drive back – he had intended to walk.”

Mr Carty told the court that Dillon was a self-employed plant operator and had flown up to attend court.

Sheriff David Hardie spoke to Dillon’s previous drink-driving conviction 37 years ago and said this “had not been the first” such lack of judgement, adding: “You are not a child anymore – you are now a man in your 60s and are still not learning.”

Further charges of driving without an MOT or failing to name the driver of the vehicle were both dropped.

He banned Dillon from driving for 16 months and added a fine of £420, which he must pay within 28 days.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Galina Radkova admitted sending naked pictures of her body to a 15-year-old boy. Image: Facebook.
Woman sent naked pictures and supplied vapes to 15-year-old boy
A Hyundai i40 similar to the one John Stevenson was driving. Image: Shutterstock.
Huntly drink-driver walked into police station and reported himself after car broke down
Christopher Wrench leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man guilty of neglect as child suffers cigarette burn to face
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial stalker and a fraudster who used magic
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man on attempted murder charge after woman seriously injured in fall
Drug dealers Scott Fitzgerald, left, and Lewis McGrath. Image: Police Scotland
Men jailed after Organised Crime Taskforce smash Aberdeen and Glasgow drug operation
Michael Robinson admitted taking a BMW and driving it while disqualified and under the influence of alcohol. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man drove off with BMW after finding keys in street - then tried to…
Terence McPhee actions could have landed him in prison, a sheriff said. Image: DC Thomson.
Man took wife's car for drunken spin despite being banned from driving just days…
The side of a Scottish fire engine
Inverness family flee fire attack started by jilted lover
Vasile Rostas outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trickster used sleight of hand magic to defraud Elgin supermarket