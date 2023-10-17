Community trust awarded more than £400,00 from Scottish Land Fund to take over Aberdeen church

An Aberdeen volunteer group has received more than £400,000 to transform a west end church into a community centre.

Great Western Community Trust is one of 11 groups across the country to receive an award from the Scottish Land Fund.

Last year, the volunteers shared plans to purchase Holburn West Church after it was earmarked for closure.

They hoped to turn it into a community centre which would be a safe space for young and old, as well as a place people could still go to worship.

The trust required 900 people living in the area to sign up as community members by May to qualify for the funding.

They successfully reached this goal and have now been awarded a total of £425,154 to purchase and manage the church building on Ashley Park Drive.

Holburn West Church to become community centre

Martin Greig, one of the trustees of Great Western Community Trust, said: “It is wonderful to receive this major boost in public funding for the neighbourhood.

“This considerable grant will make a huge difference by enabling us to create a community centre for local people. It is a privilege that The Scottish Land Fund has shown this level of confidence in our project.

“It would not have been possible to achieve this success without the massive support given by so many individuals. I am grateful to all who have supported us and encouraged us in our efforts.”

An additional £250,000 will be awarded to the trust from Aberdeen City Council.

The contribution was announced when the local authority set its budget on March 1, with the money to only be transferred if they secured the Scottish Land Fund award.

Questions were raised at the time of the council’s announcement as to whether the funds would be better used to save city libraries.

However, Mr Greig has said the new centre will greatly benefit the community where there is a “real need” for recreational, social, cultural and educational facilities.

‘Activities, clubs and events’

The trust has worked closely with Ashley and Broomhill and Queens Cross community councils, who Mr Greig thanked for their “constant help”.

Tom Murray, chairman of Ashley and Broomhill Community Council, said they were “delighted” to hear the positive news.

He said: “I hope that the church can be transformed into a superb local community centre retaining the existing classes, clubs and services already operating and also providing space for new activities, clubs, events and a safe space for all in the community.

“I look forward to the opening of the new facility and all that it brings. Many thanks need to go to the Great Western Community Trust committee and supporters who have shared their collective desire to retain the church as a much needed community facility for the local area.”

Sandy Stephen, chairman of Queens Cross Community Council, added: “It is great for the area to win this major award. The building will be a real asset for the community.

“Residents will be pleased to have a centre in the west end that offers facilities and services for the good of all.”

The award is one of 11, totalling £1,968,921, from the Scottish Land Fund being put toward projects across Scotland.

It is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Other grants awarded during the current round include £90,459 to Plockton & District Community Trust to acquire the Old Post Office in Lochalsh, and £118,663 to The Grantown Society to purchase the former SSE Hydro building in the town.