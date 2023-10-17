Community trust awarded more than £400,00 from Scottish Land Fund to take over Aberdeen church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community trust awarded more than £400,00 from Scottish Land Fund to take over Aberdeen church

The Great Western Community Trust plan to turn Holburn West Church into a community centre.

By Ellie Milne
Trustees Gill Redman, Leila Turner-Smith, Martin Greig and Gordon Fettes outside Holburn West Church. Image: Great Western Community Trust.
Trustees Gill Redman, Leila Turner-Smith, Martin Greig and Gordon Fettes outside Holburn West Church. Image: Great Western Community Trust.

An Aberdeen volunteer group has received more than £400,000 to transform a west end church into a community centre.

Great Western Community Trust is one of 11 groups across the country to receive an award from the Scottish Land Fund.

Last year, the volunteers shared plans to purchase Holburn West Church after it was earmarked for closure.

They hoped to turn it into a community centre which would be a safe space for young and old, as well as a place people could still go to worship.

The trust required 900 people living in the area to sign up as community members by May to qualify for the funding.

They successfully reached this goal and have now been awarded a total of £425,154 to purchase and manage the church building on Ashley Park Drive.

Holburn West Church
Holburn West Church. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Holburn West Church to become community centre

Martin Greig, one of the trustees of Great Western Community Trust, said: “It is wonderful to receive this major boost in public funding for the neighbourhood.

“This considerable grant will make a huge difference by enabling us to create a community centre for local people. It is a privilege that The Scottish Land Fund has shown this level of confidence in our project.

“It would not have been possible to achieve this success without the massive support given by so many individuals. I am grateful to all who have supported us and encouraged us in our efforts.”

Martin Grieg is one of the trustees for Great Western Community Trust. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

An additional £250,000 will be awarded to the trust from Aberdeen City Council.

The contribution was announced when the local authority set its budget on March 1, with the money to only be transferred if they secured the Scottish Land Fund award.

Questions were raised at the time of the council’s announcement as to whether the funds would be better used to save city libraries.

However, Mr Greig has said the new centre will greatly benefit the community where there is a “real need” for recreational, social, cultural and educational facilities.

‘Activities, clubs and events’

Tom Murray, chairman of Ashley and Broomhill Community Council
Tom Murray, chairman of Ashley and Broomhill Community Council. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

The trust has worked closely with Ashley and Broomhill and Queens Cross community councils, who Mr Greig thanked for their “constant help”.

Tom Murray, chairman of Ashley and Broomhill Community Council, said they were “delighted” to hear the positive news.

He said: “I hope that the church can be transformed into a superb local community centre retaining the existing classes, clubs and services already operating and also providing space for new activities, clubs, events and a safe space for all in the community.

“I look forward to the opening of the new facility and all that it brings. Many thanks need to go to the Great Western Community Trust committee and supporters who have shared their collective desire to retain the church as a much needed community facility for the local area.”

Leila Turner-Smith, Gill Redman, Martin Greig and Gordon Fettes pictured inside the church.
Leila Turner-Smith, Gill Redman, Martin Greig and Gordon Fettes pictured inside the church. Image: Great Western Community Trust.

Sandy Stephen, chairman of Queens Cross Community Council, added: “It is great for the area to win this major award. The building will be a real asset for the community.

“Residents will be pleased to have a centre in the west end that offers facilities and services for the good of all.”

The award is one of 11, totalling £1,968,921, from the Scottish Land Fund being put toward projects across Scotland.

It is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Other grants awarded during the current round include £90,459 to Plockton & District Community Trust to acquire the Old Post Office in Lochalsh, and £118,663 to The Grantown Society to purchase the former SSE Hydro building in the town.

Conversation