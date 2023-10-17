Police bust drink-driver after bust-up at Aberdeen Busted gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police bust drink-driver after bust-up at Aberdeen Busted gig

Liam Ironside had planned a night away in Aberdeen with his wife to unwind and watch the popular boyband but things did not go as planned.

By Danny McKay
Busted performing in Aberdeen.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A man was caught drink-driving after falling out with his wife while at a Busted concert in Aberdeen.

Liam Ironside had planned a night away in Aberdeen with his wife to unwind and watch the popular boyband.

But when the couple fell out, Ironside, 29, decided to head back to their hotel.

And when he returned later on to pick up his wife after the gig, Ironside was pulled over and found to be more than two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol level.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at 11pm on September 19, the police area control room asked officers to keep a lookout for Ironside’s car after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

‘He understands he had no business getting behind the wheel’

Just 20 minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle and approached.

Ms Laird said: “Police spoke with the accused and noted a smell of alcohol.”

He then failed a breath test and was arrested.

Ironside, of Orchard Park, Beauly, pled guilty to driving with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had complied fully with the police, adding: “He understands he had no business getting behind the wheel in his condition, having consumed alcohol.”

Mr Kelly explained Ironside would likely lose his employment as an articulated dumper operator over the offence.

‘Drink was taken and there was a fallout’

The solicitor went on to say Ironside and his wife had planned a night away to come to Aberdeen to watch Busted perform.

He said: “They booked into a hotel in close proximity to the P&J Live to go and see a Busted concert.

“Drink was taken and there was a fallout between them.

“He went back to the hotel and was driving to pick up his partner after the concert.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Ironside £520 and banned him from driving for a year.

