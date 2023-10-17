Police bust drink-driver after bust-up at Aberdeen Busted gig

A man was caught drink-driving after falling out with his wife while at a Busted concert in Aberdeen.

Liam Ironside had planned a night away in Aberdeen with his wife to unwind and watch the popular boyband.

But when the couple fell out, Ironside, 29, decided to head back to their hotel.

And when he returned later on to pick up his wife after the gig, Ironside was pulled over and found to be more than two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol level.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at 11pm on September 19, the police area control room asked officers to keep a lookout for Ironside’s car after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

‘He understands he had no business getting behind the wheel’

Just 20 minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle and approached.

Ms Laird said: “Police spoke with the accused and noted a smell of alcohol.”

He then failed a breath test and was arrested.

Ironside, of Orchard Park, Beauly, pled guilty to driving with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had complied fully with the police, adding: “He understands he had no business getting behind the wheel in his condition, having consumed alcohol.”

Mr Kelly explained Ironside would likely lose his employment as an articulated dumper operator over the offence.

‘Drink was taken and there was a fallout’

The solicitor went on to say Ironside and his wife had planned a night away to come to Aberdeen to watch Busted perform.

He said: “They booked into a hotel in close proximity to the P&J Live to go and see a Busted concert.

“Drink was taken and there was a fallout between them.

“He went back to the hotel and was driving to pick up his partner after the concert.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Ironside £520 and banned him from driving for a year.

