Alness teenager Jamie Williamson hoping to earn more Ross County opportunities following his role in play-off drama

Jamie Williamson hopes to earn more first-team opportunities after standing up to the task in Ross County’s greatest hour of need.

Teenager Williamson’s only first-team appearance so far came in last season’s dramatic Premiership play-off final second leg against Partick Thistle.

Williamson was called upon as an extra-time substitute in the tie, at a time when Malky Mackay’s squad were severely depleted.

With the tie locked at 3-3, the Staggies went on to triumph 5-4 on penalties to maintain their top-flight status.

At 16, Alness-born Williamson has time on his side in his pursuit of a first-team breakthrough.

Williamson, who could play in Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Brora Rangers, is eager to take any opportunity to impress.

He said: “I try to learn with everyone I play with, and get good experience.

“I’m playing for new coaches with different outlooks on the game. It can only benefit me as a player, and help me grow.

“I joined the club at under-11s, when I was 10.

“Ever since then I have just grown up through the academy. I have been learning from new coaches, all the way from Ryan Farquhar and Richard Hastings, to the likes of Carl Tremarco and Gary Warren.

“A lot of boys have gone through the academy and Friday’s game against Kilmarnock (in the Scottish Youth Cup) was their first and maybe last time playing on this park.

“I have not really had much contact with the first team. I’m just focused on playing for the under-18s and doing what I can with them.

“If opportunities come – it’s about taking them and doing what I can.”

Play-off experience remains fresh for teenager

Williamson says his experience of tasting a game of such high magnitude at the tail-end of last season will live with him forever.

He added: “I was full of nerves, as you could expect, but I was so excited.

“I just said to myself I would play it simple, and grow into the game. When it went to penalties, I was a bit shaky on the halfway line.

“On that day, if I had to take one I would have.

“I was going to go left on the day, I was watching the goalkeeper and he was going left at every single one.

“But I wouldn’t have changed my mind. I would have stuck with it.

“I think there were one or two more to go before me – I don’t know if Connor Randall would have taken one, because he had cramp.

“It was a good experience. I have to be proud of it. That was one of the biggest games in this club’s history – and one of the best comebacks.

“I had belief in myself, I know what I can do. I know if you put me on the park, I will do a job for the team.”

Cattachs targeting another final berth

Brora are aiming to reach a second final in just four days, with Saturday’s thumping 6-1 win against Keith setting up a GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup showpiece against Fraserburgh in December.

County have included a number of first-team players in previous rounds, though striker Jordan MacRae anticipates a difficult tie whatever side the Staggies send out.

MacRae said: “We want to keep going and try to reach another final.

“It’s strange the way it’s worked out this season. We could be in two finals before we’ve played 10 league games.

“Regardless of what team Ross County put out, whether it’s young boys or first-teamers, we know it will be a hard game.

“We played their young boys in pre-season and it wasn’t easy at all.

“The pitch might not be in a great state after Saturday, but it’s the same for both teams and there’s no point in moaning about it, so you might as well get on with it.”

MacRae hopes the two cup runs can be the catalyst for improved Highland League form, with the Cattachs eighth in the table at present.

He added: “It’s been a bit up and down. In the cups we’ve seemed to score plenty, but in the league we haven’t scored many.

“Usually our goal difference is up, but it’s not just now. I don’t why we’re struggling in the league, but hopefully it takes a turn soon.

“I’d like to score a few on Wednesday, but it could be difficult.”