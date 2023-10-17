Inverness man’s threatening behaviour on train left 14-year-old girl in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness man’s threatening behaviour on train left 14-year-old girl in tears

Liam Curry asked the child "what is up sexy?" before the distressed teen left the carriage crying, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court

A drunken train passenger swigged from Buckfast and made “obscene and rude” remarks to a 14-year-old girl, a court has heard.

Liam Curry already appeared intoxicated when he boarded the Inverness-bound Scotrail service at Perth and sat across the aisle from the young teen.

The girl ignored his unwanted attention, but Curry’s repeated attempts to engage her in conversation, as well as his loud and vulgar behaviour, were such that other passengers stepped in.

When the obviously distressed teenager alighted at Kingussie she ran, crying, to her father, who was waiting on the platform.

Curry, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 9 of last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court it was around 8.10pm when Curry and a second man got on the train at Perth station. The pair had been drinking and sat down at a table in the carriage.

“A 14-year-old was sitting adjacent in one of the two seats across the aisle,” she said.

Ms Poke said passengers noted that Curry was slurring his speech as he made attempts to try and engage the teenager, and some other passengers, in conversation.

Man’s behaviour made teen ‘uncomfortable’

“This made her feel very uncomfortable. She tried to remain polite as he kept on talking to her,” she said.

Curry and his friend began to drink Buckfast together and again the 28-year-old attempted to engage the girl in conversation, which she did not return.

“He started making obscene and rude comments,” said Ms Poke.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald heard that these included Curry expressing a desire to “get his balls out” and “get his pubes up”.

He also asked: “What is up sexy?”

“There was a lot of profanity, swearing, shouting,” the fiscal depute added.

She said: “One of the passengers felt that she had to get up and check if the young female was okay.”

Another passenger approached Curry’s travelling companion when he had gone to the toilet in an attempt to get him to intervene.

At Kingussie witnesses, including the girl, got off the train.

‘Crying and obviously distressed’

“When the young passenger ran to her father, who was waiting on the platform, she was crying and obviously distressed,” Ms Poke concluded.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Curry, opted to reserve his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which was deferred as Sheriff MacDonald called for a criminal justice social work report.

She told Curry, of Milton Crescent, Inverness: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour towards a child sitting on a public train, minding her own business obviously feeling threatened and vulnerable.”

The case will call again next month.

More from Crime & Courts

Busted performing in Aberdeen.
Police bust drink-driver after bust-up at Aberdeen Busted gig
Police at a cordon on Menzies Road.
44-year-old man charged in connection with 'serious' Torry assault
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court
Aberdeen film-maker disqualified after drink-driving at nearly five times the limit
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Pervert sexually assaulted child at Aberdeen bus stop
Elgin Sheriff Court
Man's 'foolish' wine-fuelled journey through Keith town centre
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman sent naked pictures and supplied vapes to 15-year-old boy
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court
Huntly drink-driver walked into police station and reported himself after car broke down
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man guilty of neglect as child suffers cigarette burn to face
Liam Curry admitted threatening behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court
Weekend court roll – a serial stalker and a fraudster who used magic
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man on attempted murder charge after woman seriously injured in fall