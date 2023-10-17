Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club president Mark Davidson on battle to keep sport open to all despite rocketing costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club president Mark Davidson on battle to keep sport open to all despite rocketing costs

Firm Subsea Supplies have agreed to sponsor AAAC's winter indoor meetings at Aberdeen Sports Village, helping ensure all of the club's operations - including free community athletics sessions - can continue.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Pictured, from left, Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club sponsor Andy Smith, of Subsea Supplies, and club president Mark Davidson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Pictured, from left, Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club sponsor Andy Smith, of Subsea Supplies, and club president Mark Davidson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club president Mark Davidson has laid bare the battle north-east sports clubs like his are facing against spiralling costs.

Aberdeen AAC have been boosted in the past week by sponsorship from Mark’s long-time friend Andy Smith at Subsea Supplies Ltd. – a cash boost which will allow the Aberdeen Sports Village-based club to once again stage their popular series of winter indoor meetings.

The four meets, which are held from December to March, offer competitive athletics opportunities for not just AAAC members, but athletes from all over the north and elsewhere each winter.

Mark says securing a sponsor for the events, in what is a difficult financial climate for clubs including 2022 Aberdeen Sports Awards Club of the Year-winners AAAC, has also helped ensure the future of other initiatives like their weekly free kids’ athletics sessions in some of the Granite City’s most-deprived areas.

Mark said: “Like everybody else, the club is struggling with the cost of living crisis just now, and our costs have gone up through the roof with everything we’re doing to keep the club operational.

“One of the things the club want to do is keep sport accessible for everyone. A lot of the stuff we do in the community is geared at making sure under-represented groups get to take part.

“The sponsor coming in and helping us with the (winter) meetings keeps that going.”

Andy added: “I know the effort Mark has to put in, personally, to keep this all going, and I’m in the fortunate position where I can help out.

“I’ve not ever taken part in athletics, but I’m a sports fan and I know how much it means to Mark.”

Aberdeen AAC balancing bid to make athletics accessible to participants from all backgrounds with rising costs

Aberdeen AAC president for close to 10 years, Mark revealed the increasing financial challenge of keeping up club efforts to make athletics accessible to participants from all backgrounds.

AAAC hope to expand from four free kids’ athletics sessions per week, held in Garthdee, Northfield and at ASV, to “six or seven”, also covering Kincorth and Torry, from next year.

But funding these outreach sessions, including the paid officers and coaches who organise them, is a costly exercise.

A £27,000 grant from the Robertson Trust will fund part of those costs over the next four years.

However, AAAC also want the kids from the sessions to be able to become full club members, regardless of their circumstances.

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club won Club of the Year at Aberdeen Sport Awards in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

And this means also providing discounted memberships, and highly-subsidised, or even free bus travel to competitions for their athletes.

These costs borne by the club mean the drive to get grants and sponsors like Subsea Supplies on board is a “full-time” effort at AAAC, Mark explained, with members’ annual fees only covering around 25% of the club’s total annual expenditure.

He said: “Our biggest cost which has gone up is probably our buses. It’s great we have this facility here and can put on competitions here – and the club’s probably put on more competitions than any other club in Scotland through the year.

“But, while we’ve got this, we probably spend just as many weekends away from here competing right across the country.

“We need to heavily subsidise the buses to make sure everybody can get there.

“Our bus fares in the past 12 months have probably been up at £7,000.

“We take in a small bus fare from those who can afford it, but some of the athletes will travel free, depending on their background.”

Despite the club’s best efforts to make athletics affordable for all, Mark attributes AAAC’s total membership remaining below pre-Covid levels to the burden of families from the increased cost of living.

This is despite membership fees for their approximately 350 members being kept as low as possible across the board, he added.

Fortunately, thus far, AAAC have not had to stop any part of their operation, as they open athletics opportunities up and support as many people as possible – whether it’s youngsters from the cities poorest areas or Olympians like 400m sprinter Zoey Clark.

But Mark said: “The travel one’s the difficult one, and I think we’re lucky we’ve had more meetings here than we normally do, which helps balance the numbers a little bit.

“I wouldn’t want to stop anything that’s the thing, because what’s a priority and what isn’t?

“While we do deliver the free sessions, there is a cost associated for the club, so it would be the simple thing to stop that. But I don’t think that would be fair on those kids from under-represented areas.

Mark Davidson and Aberdeen AAC member Zoey Clark.

“We have to weigh up what’s important for the club. We have the Zoey Clarks and the next wave of those athletes. We can’t just neglect them – they’ve been in the club seven, eight, nine years or longer some of them. We have to make sure there’s the support for them and where they need to get to in the sport.

“But where do you get the next ones coming in behind them?”

Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK – and here’s how to nominate your Granite City sporting heroes

