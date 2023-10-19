Aberdeen addict stalked mum for cash to fund ‘out of control’ drug habit

A drug addict has been jailed after frightening his parents and hounding them with repeated demands for money.

Max Milligan stalked his mother over a period of around two-and-a-half weeks in the summer, lurking outside her house and waiting for her to come out for work.

The 27-year-old’s long-suffering mum was pressured into agreeing to send him cash just to make him leave.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Milligan turned up at his parents’ house in Aberdeen at 3pm on June 17 asking for money.

His father refused and told him to leave, but Milligan went to the kitchen window where he shouted and banged on the glass before eventually leaving.

He returned twice the following day, in the afternoon and again in the evening, requesting money from his mother.

Addict requested he be given expensive clothing and trainers

At 5.30am on June 21, Milligan’s mother left to go to work when he appeared from a nearby lane.

She asked him to leave and hurried to her car but was followed by Milligan “requesting that he be given expensive clothing and trainers”.

Even when she entered her car, Milligan did not give up, opening the passenger door and “pleading with her for money”.

The woman told him she would transfer money to make him leave, which he did. She did not send any money.

When she returned home at 8.45pm that night, Milligan was again waiting for her, this time asking for food.

She gave him £20 along with some juice and snacks and he left.

Son’s behaviour became erratic

But at 5.30am the next morning, Milligan was back, waiting for his mother to leave the house for work and again asking for money.

She again transferred him £20 in order to make him leave.

Just 11 hours later though, Milligan pounced on his mother as she returned home, yet again asking for more money.

She gave her son some food but his behaviour “became erratic”, switching between apologising and being aggressive.

His mother was left feeling “scared and intimidated” but he eventually left.

However, just three-and-a-half hours later, around 8pm on the same day, Milligan was back for a third time that day asking for even more money, as well as clothes and to charge his phone.

Due to his persistence, he was eventually allowed in and stayed around 40 minutes, during which his father repeatedly told him it was time to go, before finally leaving.

Max Milligan’s drug use was ‘out of control’

But the next morning, for the third day running, Milligan was waiting outside at 5.30am for his mum to leave. He again asked for cash which she told him she would send to get him to leave.

Due to his behaviour, Milligan’s father called the police.

At 9.30pm on Saturday June 24, Milligan’s father was woken by the sound of his son shouting and screaming at the back of the property.

He remained there for around 20 minutes screaming “give me money, I need f****** money”.

At 7am the next day, Milligan approached his dad while he was washing the car and asked for food due to being “starving”.

He was allowed inside and given food and £10 before swiftly leaving.

Milligan returned at 5pm on July 4 and rang the doorbell, shouting about being hungry.

The police were again contacted and arrived to find Milligan still outside.

‘Desperate state’

He was detained and searched and found to have two 5cm Stanley knife blades.

Milligan, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to stalking and two charges of possession of a blade.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client’s drug use was “out of control” at the time and it had impacted on his relationship with his parents.

She said that on occasions he would be invited round to have a shower and food, but accepted he had crossed a line with the offences described.

The lawyer said Milligan was upset at the breakdown in the relationship and hoped to salvage things on his release from custody.

Ms Reilly said Milligan was in a “desperate state” and that the knives on him were for use in cutting up various drugs.

Sheriff Ian Miller jailed Milligan for 14 months.

