Rest centres being set up in Aberdeenshire amid ‘danger to life’ flood alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rest centres being set up in Aberdeenshire amid ‘danger to life’ flood alert

Centres are being opened in Stonehaven and Laurencekirk this afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

Two rest centres are opening in Aberdeenshire amid a “danger to life” weather warning.

Aberdeenshire Council has decided to open the facilities ahead of the worst of the weather arriving this evening.

The Met Office has issued a rare red alert for rain across South Aberdeenshire and Angus which comes into effect from 6pm.

Heavy rain and harsh winds have already been hitting the region with libraries, vaccination centres and leisure facilities all closed.

Hundreds of residents in Brechin are being evacuated and moved to emergency shelters.

Rest centres in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council has said it is taking a proactive approach to protect community health and wellbeing by setting up two rest centres from about 4pm.

One will be based at Stonehaven Community Centre and the other at Mearns Campus in Laurencekirk.

The rest centres will provide a safe space for any residents who are unable to stay in their homes due to the severe weather.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are working closely with emergency services, community partners and resilience groups around the readying of additional rest centre facilities should they be required across Aberdeenshire.

“Council services are discussing the potential of a limited catering offering should it be required.”

Storm Babet live updates: Thousands without power as north and north-east communities brace for ‘danger to life’ floods

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

AN SUV in Aberdeen City Centre
POLL: As Edinburgh SUV ban is considered, should Aberdeen do the same?
Huge waves crash at Aberdeen Beach as the city is hit by Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Early pictures and videos as north-east battered by 22ft waves and high…
Max Milligan leaving Aberdeen SC after being found guilty of theft by housebreakings. Pic by Danny. Double ID bar officer.
Aberdeen addict stalked mum for cash to fund 'out of control' drug habit
Picture shows; KLM flight during Storm Babet. Aberdeen airport.
Moment KLM plane struggles to land at Aberdeen airport as Storm Babet batters region
The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Turriff's Fife Arms Hotel given official seal of approval to keep outdoor area
Ronald Forbes previously featured in The Press and Journal in 2004 about an issue with his car. Image: DC Thomson
Man fined over racist taunt in furious garden bench row
Robert Gordon's School pupils
Robert Gordon's pupils share musical job advert in search for new headteacher
Floodgate and sandbags in front of a door.
Stonehaven residents prepare for the worst ahead of Storm Babet despite £16 million flood…
People talking ad laughing at the Whisky Mash
Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year's festival — plus…
Traffic on a rainy road
North-east drivers told 'do not travel' during life-threatening Storm Babet

Conversation