Rest centres being set up in Aberdeenshire amid ‘danger to life’ flood alert

Two rest centres are opening in Aberdeenshire amid a “danger to life” weather warning.

Aberdeenshire Council has decided to open the facilities ahead of the worst of the weather arriving this evening.

The Met Office has issued a rare red alert for rain across South Aberdeenshire and Angus which comes into effect from 6pm.

Heavy rain and harsh winds have already been hitting the region with libraries, vaccination centres and leisure facilities all closed.

Hundreds of residents in Brechin are being evacuated and moved to emergency shelters.

Rest centres in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council has said it is taking a proactive approach to protect community health and wellbeing by setting up two rest centres from about 4pm.

One will be based at Stonehaven Community Centre and the other at Mearns Campus in Laurencekirk.

The rest centres will provide a safe space for any residents who are unable to stay in their homes due to the severe weather.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are working closely with emergency services, community partners and resilience groups around the readying of additional rest centre facilities should they be required across Aberdeenshire.

“Council services are discussing the potential of a limited catering offering should it be required.”