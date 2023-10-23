Woman dragged unconscious man into lift and left him there

A 61-year-old man was left with bruising on his brain after being attacked by a woman who then dragged him, unconscious, into a lift.

Cher Macrae had attacked the man, a friend she had been drinking with, after a row about a mobile phone.

The 47-year-old punched and scratched her victim in a “sustained” attack lasting hours.

She then later dragged his unconscious body into the lift at Regent Court in Aberdeen and left him there to be found over an hour later.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court overnight from October 16 2020 into October 17.

Sheriff says bruising to brain ‘unusual’ at summary level

She said the pair were drinking together throughout the evening and into the early hours of the morning when a dispute regarding a phone arose.

Ms Petersen said: “This escalated and the accused became aggressive towards the complainer.

“She began to scratch, punch and kick the complainer to his head and body.

“The complainer described the accused doing this over a number of hours before his memory fades – a sustained assault.”

Ms Petersen said that around 6am, a neighbour discovered the complainer unconscious in the communal lift with injuries to his face.

Police were contacted and the man was taken to hospital.

The fiscal depute told the court the man’s injuries included two small bruises on his brain.

However, Sheriff Andrew Miller and defence agent Liam Mcallister reacted with surprise to this.

The sheriff stated it would be “unusual” for a matter that serious to be prosecuted at summary level, and Mr Mcallister pointed out the charge was one of assault to injury, not severe injury.

Police investigating the incident reviewed CCTV in the building.

Ms Petersen said: “CCTV checks showed the accused, at 4.30am, was dragging the complainer, then unconscious, into the lift where he was later found by a neighbour.”

‘These were undoubtedly unpleasant offences’

Macrae, of Winford Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury over the incident.

She also admitted a separate charge of assault to injury and robbery in which she punched a different man, causing him to fall to the ground where she stole a bank card and phone out of his pocket.

And Macrae further admitted two unrelated charges of assaulting police officers.

Mr Mcallister said his client appeared with “next to no previous convictions”.

He said: “She rightly conveys her disgust, shame and remorse throughout the social work report.”

The solicitor said Macrae had had issues with alcohol and drug misuse but had found much more stability in her life since the incidents and was receiving support.

Sheriff Miller told Macrae: “These were undoubtedly unpleasant offences.”

He imposed a 12-month supervision order and 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.