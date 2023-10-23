Woman dragged unconscious man into lift and left him there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman dragged unconscious man into lift and left him there

Cher Macrae had attacked the man, a friend she had been drinking with, after a row about a mobile phone.

By Danny McKay
Cher Macrae leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Cher Macrae leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A 61-year-old man was left with bruising on his brain after being attacked by a woman who then dragged him, unconscious, into a lift.

The 47-year-old punched and scratched her victim in a “sustained” attack lasting hours.

She then later dragged his unconscious body into the lift at Regent Court in Aberdeen and left him there to be found over an hour later.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court overnight from October 16 2020 into October 17.

Sheriff says bruising to brain ‘unusual’ at summary level

She said the pair were drinking together throughout the evening and into the early hours of the morning when a dispute regarding a phone arose.

Ms Petersen said: “This escalated and the accused became aggressive towards the complainer.

“She began to scratch, punch and kick the complainer to his head and body.

“The complainer described the accused doing this over a number of hours before his memory fades – a sustained assault.”

Ms Petersen said that around 6am, a neighbour discovered the complainer unconscious in the communal lift with injuries to his face.

Police were contacted and the man was taken to hospital.

The fiscal depute told the court the man’s injuries included two small bruises on his brain.

However, Sheriff Andrew Miller and defence agent Liam Mcallister reacted with surprise to this.

The sheriff stated it would be “unusual” for a matter that serious to be prosecuted at summary level, and Mr Mcallister pointed out the charge was one of assault to injury, not severe injury.

Police investigating the incident reviewed CCTV in the building.

Ms Petersen said: “CCTV checks showed the accused, at 4.30am, was dragging the complainer, then unconscious, into the lift where he was later found by a neighbour.”

‘These were undoubtedly unpleasant offences’

Macrae, of Winford Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury over the incident.

She also admitted a separate charge of assault to injury and robbery in which she punched a different man, causing him to fall to the ground where she stole a bank card and phone out of his pocket.

And Macrae further admitted two unrelated charges of assaulting police officers.

Mr Mcallister said his client appeared with “next to no previous convictions”.

He said: “She rightly conveys her disgust, shame and remorse throughout the social work report.”

The solicitor said Macrae had had issues with alcohol and drug misuse but had found much more stability in her life since the incidents and was receiving support.

Sheriff Miller told Macrae: “These were undoubtedly unpleasant offences.”

He imposed a 12-month supervision order and 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

