On This Day in 1950: A rare Royal photograph emerged with the christening of Princess Anne, Aberdeen was all of a Whirlwind and a Craigellachie hen turned kitten-mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day in 1950: A rare Royal photograph emerged with the christening of Princess Anne, Aberdeen was all of a Whirlwind and a Craigellachie hen turned kitten-mum

It was a light news day, permitting the P&J to indulge in stories about a hen mothering kittens, and flying saucers shaped like tadpoles spotted in Edinburgh. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid

Join me for a rustle through the pages of the P&J on this day in 1950.

Princess Anne had been christened that weekend at Buckingham Palace, and a rare photograph appeared, that of four Royal generations.

Anne is held by her mother Princess Elizabeth her grandmother, and her great-grandmother Queen Mary.

Anne is held by her mother Princess Elizabeth (the late Queen), her grandmother, (the late Queen Mother) and her great-grandmother Queen Mary.

Some details of the christening emerged.

True to form, Princess Anne behaved impeccably throughout the ceremony, which took place in the white and gold music room of the palace.

She wore a gown originally made for Queen Victoria, and subsequently worn by all her children, and most members of the Royal family since.

Exquisitely decorated cake

The one-tier cake sounds exquisite, decorated with a small silver cradle containing a tiny baby dressed in ivory lace on the top.

“The front panel was decorated with the crest of Princess Elizabeth and her husband, showing Edinburgh Castle enclosed in the Garter,” the P&J reported.

What’s striking about the photo is that Queen Mary seems thunderstruck with disapproval, while Princess Elizabeth looks unsure of what she’s actually holding in her arms.

Or perhaps the Princess just filled her nappy.

A true mother hen

 

A newspaper clipping that has a headline reading 'The hen that mothers five kittens' along with a photo of a hen with five kittensWe’re experts at capturing adorable animal behaviour in our social media age, but animals were busy being cute long before that.

Here’s a story about a hen mothering five kittens whose mother had proved to be neglectful.

The cat, from Wester Elchies Home Farm near Craigellachie, fed the kittens, but took no further interest in their wellbeing.

The hen treated the kittens like family

Enter a White Leghorn hen with a strong mothering instinct.

“She fusses over them as if they were her own family,” reported the P&J.

“She provides them with warmth and comfort. She refuses to leave them at any time and shepherds them around the farmyard.

“She has even arranged comfortable sleeping quarters for them in a tub.”

Aberdeen all of a Whirlwind

A newspaper clipping with the headline 'peep through the porthole'

In Aberdeen, folk flocked to see the visiting destroyer HMS Whirlwind.

She had seen hard military service, including striking a Sumatran oil refinery in the newly formed British Pacific Fleet in World War II, a very recent memory in 1950.

Trafalgar Day was being celebrated

It was Trafalgar Day, something we don’t seem to commemorate any more, celebrating British triumph at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Officers and men from the ship along with the sea cadets and various civic dignitaries attended a Trafalgar Day service in the West Church of St Nicholas, parading in from Union Street, St Nicholas Street and Correction Wynd.

A headline: 'Inspecting guard before Trafalgar service'

Within an hour and a half of HMS Whirlwind being open for inspection, more than 450 people had crossed the gangway.

The ship would serve in the Cold War before being destroyed as target practice in Cardigan Bay in 1974.

Unidentified objects in the skies

There was a report of a newspaper seller in Edinburgh who had seen “three round dark-coloured objects with small tails, flying one behind the other, high up in the sky.”

An article with the headline 'three flying saucers like tadpoles'

Her husband and a bus driver confirmed the sightings, describing them as “flying in formation, and for all the world like tadpoles, with big round faces and little tails.”

The bus driver, a Mr Kirkhope, said: “They seemed to have come in from over the Forth and were going at about the speed of a plane. There was no noise of engines.”

The couples’ idea that they could have been visitors from another planet was scorned by weather experts who decided that they were probably low cloud formations or weather balloons.

Disease outbreaks in Aberdeen

A headline reading 'twelve cases of scarlet fever'

A small paragraph serves as a reminder of how precarious public health could be in those days.

Twelve cases of scarlet fever and five of pulmonary tuberculosis, the dreaded TB, had been reported to the Aberdeen health officer during that week, along with one of the equally dreaded poliomyelitis.

An outbreak of polio which started in 1947 was only just dying down in the country, and it would strike again, particularly badly in Moray, some four years later.

More from our On This Day series:

Conversation

More from Past Times

On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Gallery: Aberdeen's Woodend Hospital from poorhouse to present day
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Inverewe Gardens founder's toxic relationships with women explored in new play 'The Curious Case…
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
On This Day 1975: GIRL appointed Lossiemouth FC secretary, a Bridge of Don boy…
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Gallery: Photos of Cromarty on the rise in 1974
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
'Bookseller of Inverness' and 'Winter List' author turns her attention to Cromarty for her…
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
The final chapter: Looking back at the history of Walker Road School in Aberdeen
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Centenary celebrations: Aberdeen is still at the heart of the BBC 100 years after…
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
All you need to know on the history of Broadford Works in Aberdeen
On This Day 1950. Image: DCT/DCT Design/Roddie Reid
1967: What happened when drink-drive laws hit Aberdeen?

Conversation