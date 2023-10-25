Body of man found in Glen Etive following search for missing walker Charles Kelly

A man’s body has been found in the Glen Etive area of Glen Coe.

Police say it has informed the family of Charles Kelly who was reported missing in early September.

The body of the man has yet to be formally identified.

A police spokesman said: “The body of a man has been found in the Glen Etive area of Glencoe.

“He is yet to be formally identified but the family of Charles Kelly, 56, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”