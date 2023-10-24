Speeding driver told to ‘slow down’ moments before horrific crash on A98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding driver told to ‘slow down’ moments before horrific crash on A98

David Grant, from Elgin, lost control of his blue Fiat and collided with two vehicles, one of which span into the path of a third.

By Jenni Gee
David Grant and the A98 crash
David Grant admitted a dangerous driving charge at Inverness Sheriff Court following the A98 crash

A dangerous driver’s passenger told him to “slow down” in the moments before he caused a horrific four-car crash, a court has been told.

Witnesses said David Grant was speeding as he attempted an overtake on the A98 at Tynet.

Grant then lost control of his blue Fiat Grande Punto, crashing into two other cars and causing one of them to spin into the path of a third.

Grant, 24, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash on August 28 2020.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that at around 4.10pm Grant was travelling west with a front seat passenger in his car.

Accused was ‘driving too fast’

As he overtook two vehicles, travelling in excess of the 60mph speed limit, the passenger “felt the accused was driving too fast and told him to slow down”.

A number of witnesses also reported seeing the car travelling in excess of the speed limit.

It was soon after this that he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rear offside of a white Vauxhall Mokka, causing it to flip and land on its roof.

Grant’s car then collided “head-on” with a white Mini Countryman, spinning it into the path of a white BMW 118d that was attempting to avoid the collision.

The Fiat was also flipped by the impact and landed on its roof, with members of the public helping Grant and his passenger from the vehicle.

A98 crash caused ‘extensive damage’

The scene of the four-car crash caused by the Elgin Driver on the A98, with two ambulances at the scene
The aftermath of the four-car crash on the A98. Image Jasperimage

All the cars involved sustained extensive damage.

Emergency services were called and Grant’s passenger was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have lacerations to his liver, lungs and kidneys.

Grant himself suffered compound fractures to his forearm, a ruptured spleen, internal bleeding and bruising and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Grant’s solicitor Grant Daglish told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald his client was currently subject to a community payback order, prompting the sheriff to call for presentencing reports.

She told Grant, of Morriston Road, Elgin: “This was a horrific accident caused by your actions. You have pled guilty to one of the most serious road traffic charges you can possibly face.

“I will be considering all sentencing options.”

The case will call again next month.

 

