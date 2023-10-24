Speeding driver told to ‘slow down’ moments before horrific crash on A98

A dangerous driver’s passenger told him to “slow down” in the moments before he caused a horrific four-car crash, a court has been told.

Witnesses said David Grant was speeding as he attempted an overtake on the A98 at Tynet.

Grant then lost control of his blue Fiat Grande Punto, crashing into two other cars and causing one of them to spin into the path of a third.

Grant, 24, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash on August 28 2020.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that at around 4.10pm Grant was travelling west with a front seat passenger in his car.

Accused was ‘driving too fast’

As he overtook two vehicles, travelling in excess of the 60mph speed limit, the passenger “felt the accused was driving too fast and told him to slow down”.

A number of witnesses also reported seeing the car travelling in excess of the speed limit.

It was soon after this that he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rear offside of a white Vauxhall Mokka, causing it to flip and land on its roof.

Grant’s car then collided “head-on” with a white Mini Countryman, spinning it into the path of a white BMW 118d that was attempting to avoid the collision.

The Fiat was also flipped by the impact and landed on its roof, with members of the public helping Grant and his passenger from the vehicle.

A98 crash caused ‘extensive damage’

All the cars involved sustained extensive damage.

Emergency services were called and Grant’s passenger was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have lacerations to his liver, lungs and kidneys.

Grant himself suffered compound fractures to his forearm, a ruptured spleen, internal bleeding and bruising and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Grant’s solicitor Grant Daglish told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald his client was currently subject to a community payback order, prompting the sheriff to call for presentencing reports.

She told Grant, of Morriston Road, Elgin: “This was a horrific accident caused by your actions. You have pled guilty to one of the most serious road traffic charges you can possibly face.

“I will be considering all sentencing options.”

The case will call again next month.