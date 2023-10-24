Forres garden centre marks 20 years with £750k extension

A family-run Forres garden centre is celebrating its 20th birthday after the owners’ transformation of an unused call centre.

Mackenzie and Cruickshank, owned by Peter Wilson and wife Heather, is based at Greshop Industrial Estate and employs 50 people.

Earlier this year the firm opened a £750,000 eco-friendly extension boasting solar panels, air source and under floor heating.

‘Perfect site’ for Mackenzie and Cruickshank

Thinking back to the birth of the business two decades ago, Peter said the pair had a vision and the former call centre offices it was exactly what they were after.

He said: “We had a vision, it was a perfect site right on the side of the A96. So visible with plenty of parking and lots of space to expand.

“We originally started with around 10 staff members and now we are proud to employ 50 people, including a core of young employees which is very important to the company’s ethos.”

Peter feels the company has dealt well with issues faced and puts it down to hard work.

He added: “It has been a great 20 years, but it has not been without its ups and downs.

“Including having to reconfigure our land area due to the flood alleviation scheme and

dealing with the construction works that went with that and of course.

“More recently Covid, where everyone had to make huge adjustments.

“However, we got through these hurdles and that is testament to the hard work of the team here and again to our loyal customers.”

Garden centre extensions

Mackenzie and Cruickshank has had two extensions with the first taking place six years ago.

The £500,000 glass structure investment holds a plant market and pet zone as well as space for compost and plants.

Earlier this year, a second extension was opened. The £750,000 eco-friendly expansion offers more retail space for outdoor living and gardening products.

General manager Ali Wilson said: “There’s something very poignant being able

to complete this extension in our 20th year here.

“The new extension has changed the whole frontage of the shop and it has now completely evolved from being that call centre to being an award-winning family run business.

“The whole family is very proud of what it has achieved.”

Birthday celebrations

The firm will mark its anniversary with a number of events including a 20% discount on products on Thursday this week.

A charity night will also take place on November 25 in support of the Moray branch of the MS Society, 1st Forres Scout Group, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Riding For the Disabled.

Peter said: “We really wanted to celebrate our 20 years here at the Greshop as it’s a huge achievement.

“But it’s only been possible due to the loyalty from our customers, so the charity night is

a way to get them involved and raise funds for the four charities as well.”