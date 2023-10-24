Forres garden centre marks 20 years with £750k extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres garden centre marks 20 years with £750k extension

The owners transformed a former call centre and has since spent £1.25 million on extensions to the premises in the last six years.

By Alex Banks
Peter and Heather Wilson transformed a former call centre, which they say is now unrecognisable. Image: Mackenzie and Cruickshank
Peter and Heather Wilson transformed a former call centre, which they say is now unrecognisable. Image: Mackenzie and Cruickshank

A family-run Forres garden centre is celebrating its 20th birthday after the owners’ transformation of an unused call centre.

Mackenzie and Cruickshank, owned by Peter Wilson and wife Heather, is based at Greshop Industrial Estate and employs 50 people.

Earlier this year the firm opened a £750,000 eco-friendly extension boasting solar panels, air source and under floor heating.

‘Perfect site’ for Mackenzie and Cruickshank

Thinking back to the birth of the business two decades ago, Peter said the pair had a vision and the former call centre offices it was exactly what they were after.

He said: “We had a vision, it was a perfect site right on the side of the A96. So visible with plenty of parking and lots of space to expand.

“We originally started with around 10 staff members and now we are proud to employ 50 people, including a core of young employees which is very important to the company’s ethos.”

Peter feels the company has dealt well with issues faced and puts it down to hard work.

The garden centre in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It has been a great 20 years, but it has not been without its ups and downs.

“Including having to reconfigure our land area due to the flood alleviation scheme and
dealing with the construction works that went with that and of course.

“More recently Covid, where everyone had to make huge adjustments.

“However, we got through these hurdles and that is testament to the hard work of the team here and again to our loyal customers.”

Garden centre extensions

Mackenzie and Cruickshank has had two extensions with the first taking place six years ago.

The £500,000 glass structure investment holds a plant market and pet zone as well as space for compost and plants.

Earlier this year, a second extension was opened. The £750,000 eco-friendly expansion offers more retail space for outdoor living and gardening products.

McDonald & Munro director Miguel Gomez,  AES Solar engineering manager Matthew Milne, Ali and Peter Wilson and AJ Engineering project manager Allan Martin. Image: Mackenzie and Cruickshank Date; Unknown

General manager Ali Wilson said: “There’s something very poignant being able
to complete this extension in our 20th year here.

“The new extension has changed the whole frontage of the shop and it has now completely evolved from being that call centre to being an award-winning family run business.

“The whole family is very proud of what it has achieved.”

Birthday celebrations

The firm will mark its anniversary with a number of events including a 20% discount on products on Thursday this week.

A charity night will also take place on November 25 in support of the Moray branch of the MS Society, 1st Forres Scout Group, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Riding For the Disabled.

Peter said: “We really wanted to celebrate our 20 years here at the Greshop as it’s a huge achievement.

“But it’s only been possible due to the loyalty from our customers, so the charity night is
a way to get them involved and raise funds for the four charities as well.”

