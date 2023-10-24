Dons star Jonny Hayes left cops ‘for dead’ as he hit 125mph in Audi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dons star Jonny Hayes left cops ‘for dead’ as he hit 125mph in Audi

The footballer had denied a charge of dangerous driving but was found guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

By Danny McKay
Jonny Hayes leaving court after an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Jonny Hayes leaving court after an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen FC star Jonny Hayes has been banned from driving after racing past police at more than 125mph on his way to training.

The former Celtic footballer left police in an unmarked BMW “for dead” and overtook them on the AWPR before accelerating away at eye-watering speeds – despite a yellow weather warning being in place.

Hayes had denied a charge of dangerous driving but was found guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Famed for his lightning pace at the height of his career, the 36-year-old sprinted down Union Street at the conclusion of the case after being allowed to leave court via a side door by social workers.

Jonny Hayes in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

During the trial, the court heard officers had been on patrol in an unmarked vehicle on the A90 AWPR near Kingswells around 8am on January 12 2021.

PC Conor McLeod and PC Daniel Baird gave evidence stating Hayes, driving an Audi RS 5, rapidly approached behind them while they were travelling at the 70mph overtaking another vehicle.

PC McLeod told the court Hayes was “tailgating” their vehicle just one car length behind before they merged back into lane one.

Hayes was then seen “accelerating very harshly”, Mr McLeod said, adding: “It gave a good roar as it went past us.”

The officers began to follow Hayes.

‘I put my foot down and accelerated’

Mr McLeod said: “I got up to 120-125mph and the RS 5 was leaving me for dead. I couldn’t keep up with it.”

He said Hayes slowed down slightly due to other traffic and the police officers managed to catch up and follow him, matching his speed, for “well over a mile” at “over 100mph”.

They eventually activated their blue lights and pulled Hayes over as they passed the scene of an unrelated accident.

Defence counsel Mark Moir KC, cross-examining Mr McLeod, asked why they hadn’t stopped Hayes earlier, as soon as they realised his speed.

The officer replied: “Because I wanted to get sufficient evidence to charge the offence.”

He went on: “I got up to 125mph and he was still pulling away from me.

“It levelled out about 115mph and that’s when we got a constant follow on him.”

Pc Baird also took to the witness stand and described Hayes’ acceleration past them as “rapid and quite aggressive”.

He said they initially accelerated to “around 120mph” and struggled to catch up with Hayes, but eventually matched his speed “about 110mph”.

‘I presume his income is substantial’

Taking to the witness stand himself, Hayes said he was “a few car lengths” behind the officers initially, who he had not realised were police.

Asked by Mr Moir what speed he had accelerated to, the footballer replied: “I can’t recall. My mind went blank.”

Asked if he thought he’d exceeded the speed limit, Hayes said: “I did.”

He admitted he had “probably” exceeded 90mph and may have topped 100mph.

However, he denied hitting 120mph.

Mr Moir said: “Am I right in understanding you accept you passed the vehicle and you would certainly have been doing up to 100mph or thereabouts?”

Hayes agreed.

Cross-examining the footballer, fiscal depute Emma Petersen asked: “Do you accept travelling at speeds in excess of 100mph?”

He replied: “I don’t know exactly what speed. I put my foot down and accelerated.”

In his closing statement, Mr Moir invited the court to find Hayes guilty of careless driving as opposed to dangerous driving.

However, Sheriff Joseph Platt found Hayes guilty of dangerous driving and banned him for 12 months.

Discussing the prospect of a fine, Mr Moir said: “His income is approximately…”

But was cut off by Sheriff Platt, who interjected: “I don’t need to know the details. I presume his income is substantial.”

He fined Hayes £2,075.

After court, Hayes, of Sycamore View, Inverurie, was allowed to leave via a side exit by social workers and ran off up Union Street.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

