Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top

Buyers were selective for the small number of Aberdeen-Angus bulls forward, with just 54% of the entry selling through the ring.

The best of the bulls sold to a good trade though, resulting in an average of £6,699 for 25 bulls.

It was a successful day for the Clark family – Alistair and sons Brian and Alistair – from Duncanziemere, Cumnock, with sales at 13,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest of the two, at 13,000gns, was their reserve junior and reserve overall champion, Duncanziemere Scorpion Y471, which sold to Paul Brewer, Donhead Hall, Shaftesbury.

His sire is Auchincrieve Exodus, a 13,000gns Carlisle purchase which has previously bred sons to 30,000gns, while the dam is the home-bred Duncanziemere Schelda.

From the same home, another by the same sire made 10,000gns to Orkney’s A and A Foubister, Netherton, Holm. That was Duncanziemere Jukebox Y486, out of a home-bred Duncanziemere Editor daughter.

Second top at the sale was 12,000gns, paid for Idvies Prescott Y061, from the Fraser family’s Forfar-based herd. A Rawburn Lang Syne son, out of Idvies Privola, that one sold to James Wilson, Balhelvie, Newburgh.

Also hitting the 12,000gns mark was Gordon and David Gray’s Ettrick Gallileo, from Sunnycroft, Selkirk.

An AI son of Rawburn Boss Hogg, out of the heifer Ettrick Gaenor, he sold to the Campbells’ Thrunton herd, based at Alnwick.

The senior champion, Rulesmains Paycheck Y680, from Andrew Hodge’s Duns-based herd, sold at 9000gns to TS Knox, Millclose, Bedale. Reserve male champion at the Great Yorkshire, he is a son of Blelack Prince Camelot.

Northern Ireland’s Caolan McBrien, from Enniskillen, had a worthwhile trip across the water, selling Old Barr Pitter Patter Y493 at 8000gns. An Idvies Eric son, this 19-month-old was knocked down to A Lyle, Scarr Farm, Bridge of Weir.

Ewen and Gill MacGregor, who run the 20-cow Raddery herd at Fortrose, achieved their best price yet, when Raddery Edin Y285 sold at 8000gns.

He’s by the intermediate champion from Stirling in 2019, Deveron Exstatic, while the dam is the McCornick Kingkong daughter, Raddery Elderflower.

Also making 8000gns was McCornick Night Rider Y910, a Skaill Dino son from Martin McCornick, Boreland, Kirkcowan. Final bidder on that one was WD Adams and Son, Torhouskie, Wigtown.

The junior and overall champion, Gordon Profit Y814, sold by the Trustees of the late Gordon Brooke, was another to reach 8000gns. This Cheerbrook Profit son is heading to the Scottish Government Bull Stud in Invernes