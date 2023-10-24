Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top

The 25 Aberdeen-Angus bulls averaged £6,699.

By Lynsey Clark

Buyers were selective for the small number of Aberdeen-Angus bulls forward, with just 54% of the entry selling through the ring.

The best of the bulls sold to a good trade though, resulting in an average of £6,699 for 25 bulls.

It was a successful day for the Clark family – Alistair and sons Brian and Alistair – from Duncanziemere, Cumnock, with sales at 13,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest of the two, at 13,000gns, was their reserve junior and reserve overall champion, Duncanziemere Scorpion Y471, which sold to Paul Brewer, Donhead Hall, Shaftesbury.

His sire is Auchincrieve Exodus, a 13,000gns Carlisle purchase which has previously bred sons to 30,000gns, while the dam is the home-bred Duncanziemere Schelda.

From the same home, another by the same sire made 10,000gns to Orkney’s A and A Foubister, Netherton, Holm. That was Duncanziemere Jukebox Y486, out of a home-bred Duncanziemere Editor daughter.

Second top at the sale was 12,000gns, paid for Idvies Prescott Y061, from the Fraser family’s Forfar-based herd. A Rawburn Lang Syne son, out of Idvies Privola, that one sold to James Wilson, Balhelvie, Newburgh.

The Fraser family from Idvies sold the second top price at 12,000gns.

Also hitting the 12,000gns mark was Gordon and David Gray’s Ettrick Gallileo, from Sunnycroft, Selkirk.

An AI son of Rawburn Boss Hogg, out of the heifer Ettrick Gaenor, he sold to the Campbells’ Thrunton herd, based at Alnwick.

The senior champion, Rulesmains Paycheck Y680, from Andrew Hodge’s Duns-based herd, sold at 9000gns to TS Knox, Millclose, Bedale. Reserve male champion at the Great Yorkshire, he is a son of Blelack Prince Camelot.

Northern Ireland’s Caolan McBrien, from Enniskillen, had a worthwhile trip across the water, selling Old Barr Pitter Patter Y493 at 8000gns. An Idvies Eric son, this 19-month-old was knocked down to A Lyle, Scarr Farm, Bridge of Weir.

Ewen and Gill MacGregor, who run the 20-cow Raddery herd at Fortrose, achieved their best price yet, when Raddery Edin Y285 sold at 8000gns.

He’s by the intermediate champion from Stirling in 2019, Deveron Exstatic, while the dam is the McCornick Kingkong daughter, Raddery Elderflower.

Also making 8000gns was McCornick Night Rider Y910, a Skaill Dino son from Martin McCornick, Boreland, Kirkcowan. Final bidder on that one was WD Adams and Son, Torhouskie, Wigtown.

The junior and overall champion, Gordon Profit Y814, sold by the Trustees of the late Gordon Brooke, was another to reach 8000gns. This Cheerbrook Profit son is heading to the Scottish Government Bull Stud in Invernes

