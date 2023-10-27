Drink-driver crashed after he ‘miscalculated’ alcohol level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver crashed after he ‘miscalculated’ alcohol level

Jonathan Kennedy's vehicle left the road just before 2am on Rennie's Wynd in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driver crashed his car in the early hours of the morning after he “misjudged” how much he’d had to drink.

And when police responded to the crash, they carried out a roadside breath test and discovered the 31-year-old was more than triple the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.48am on August 13.

She said officers arriving on the scene of the crash found Kennedy standing next to his vehicle.

Drink-driver Jonathan Kennedy ‘ashamed’ of actions

He identified himself as the driver and complied with a breath test.

When it came back positive for alcohol, he was arrested.

A blood sample was then taken at the police station as part of the formal procedure.

Kennedy, of Clatt, Huntly, pled guilty to driving with 155 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Appearing without a solicitor, Kennedy read from a prepared statement.

He explained he had gone for drinks after finishing work and had intended to stay with family and not drive.

However, plans changed and he was no longer able to stay with them.

Kennedy said he “miscalculated” the level of alcohol he’d consumed and thought he was okay to drive.

The dad-of-two said he was “ashamed” and that his family would suffer as a result of him losing his licence.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy fined him £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

