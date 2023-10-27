Drink-driver crashed after he ‘miscalculated’ alcohol level

A drink-driver crashed his car in the early hours of the morning after he “misjudged” how much he’d had to drink.

Jonathan Kennedy’s vehicle left the road just before 2am on Rennie’s Wynd in Aberdeen.

And when police responded to the crash, they carried out a roadside breath test and discovered the 31-year-old was more than triple the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.48am on August 13.

She said officers arriving on the scene of the crash found Kennedy standing next to his vehicle.

Drink-driver Jonathan Kennedy ‘ashamed’ of actions

He identified himself as the driver and complied with a breath test.

When it came back positive for alcohol, he was arrested.

A blood sample was then taken at the police station as part of the formal procedure.

Kennedy, of Clatt, Huntly, pled guilty to driving with 155 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Appearing without a solicitor, Kennedy read from a prepared statement.

He explained he had gone for drinks after finishing work and had intended to stay with family and not drive.

However, plans changed and he was no longer able to stay with them.

Kennedy said he “miscalculated” the level of alcohol he’d consumed and thought he was okay to drive.

The dad-of-two said he was “ashamed” and that his family would suffer as a result of him losing his licence.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy fined him £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.