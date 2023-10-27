Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United’s Scottish Cup quest

Matthew McLean hopes his insight into Clydebank can help Formartine United reach round three of the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League leaders face the side who are top of the West of Scotland League Premier Division at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

Defender McLean played for Clydebank for five years before joining Formartine in the summer of 2022 after moving to the north-east for work.

The 24-year-old revealed United boss Stuart Anderson has been utilising his knowledge in the build-up to the tie.

McLean said: “I expect it to be a good game. The gaffer has been asking me a few bits and pieces about Clydebank given my time there.

“If you look at how both teams have been doing this season, I think it should be a cracking tie.

“Given I played for Clydebank for five years, I know most of the players and have an idea of what they might do against us and what they do at set pieces and things like that.

“It’s good if the gaffer asks to be able to give some insight into what they might do.”

Silence between McLean and Clydebank ahead of second round clash

McLean has trained with Clydebank earlier this season when work commitments have taken him back to the central belt.

However, since the draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup was made he hasn’t returned to his former club or been in touch with any of his ex-team-mates this week.

He added: “I’ve been down in the Glasgow area with my work, so at the start of the season I was training with Clydebank on a Tuesday night.

“But I haven’t done that for a while.

“I was going to train with them, but after we drew them I thought it was better not to.

“There will probably be a bit of banter on the day when I see them, but I haven’t messaged any of them in the build-up.”

McLean has been satisfied with Formartine’s start to the season, which sees them topping the table having played 11 Highland League fixtures.

However, he also acknowledges there is room for improvement as the Pitmedden side look to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup for the second successive season.

He said: “So far this season it’s gone quite well.

“There are a few games where we could have been better. Last Wednesday against Banks o’ Dee (5-0 defeat in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) was one, as was the league game against Turriff (4-1 loss) a few weeks ago.

“But so far it has been OK, and if we can kick on and keep improving, then we’ll be happy.

“It would be great for the club and for us as players if we can get on a bit of a run.”