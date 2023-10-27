Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United’s Scottish Cup quest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United’s Scottish Cup quest

The Pitmedden outfit welcome Clydebank to North Lodge Park in round two of the competition this weekend.

By Callum Law
Formartine United's Matthew McLean will be facing his former side in the Scottish Cup this weekend.
Matthew McLean hopes his insight into Clydebank can help Formartine United reach round three of the Scottish Cup.

The Breedon Highland League leaders face the side who are top of the West of Scotland League Premier Division at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

Defender McLean played for Clydebank for five years before joining Formartine in the summer of 2022 after moving to the north-east for work.

The 24-year-old revealed United boss Stuart Anderson has been utilising his knowledge in the build-up to the tie.

McLean said: “I expect it to be a good game. The gaffer has been asking me a few bits and pieces about Clydebank given my time there.

“If you look at how both teams have been doing this season, I think it should be a cracking tie.

“Given I played for Clydebank for five years, I know most of the players and have an idea of what they might do against us and what they do at set pieces and things like that.

“It’s good if the gaffer asks to be able to give some insight into what they might do.”

Silence between McLean and Clydebank ahead of second round clash

McLean has trained with Clydebank earlier this season when work commitments have taken him back to the central belt.

However, since the draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup was made he hasn’t returned to his former club or been in touch with any of his ex-team-mates this week.

He added: “I’ve been down in the Glasgow area with my work, so at the start of the season I was training with Clydebank on a Tuesday night.

“But I haven’t done that for a while.

“I was going to train with them, but after we drew them I thought it was better not to.

“There will probably be a bit of banter on the day when I see them, but I haven’t messaged any of them in the build-up.”

Matthew McLean in action for Formartine United.

McLean has been satisfied with Formartine’s start to the season, which sees them topping the table having played 11 Highland League fixtures.

However, he also acknowledges there is room for improvement as the Pitmedden side look to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup for the second successive season.

He said: “So far this season it’s gone quite well.

“There are a few games where we could have been better. Last Wednesday against Banks o’ Dee (5-0 defeat in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) was one, as was the league game against Turriff (4-1 loss) a few weeks ago.

“But so far it has been OK, and if we can kick on and keep improving, then we’ll be happy.

“It would be great for the club and for us as players if we can get on a bit of a run.”

