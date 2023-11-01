Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car

Steven Douglas admitted charges of drink-driving, dangerous driving, assault and threatening behaviour following the incident in November of last year.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man who hurled racist abuse at an Inverness bed and breakfast owner before running him down with his car in a drunken attack has been jailed.

Steven Douglas was three times the drink-drive limit when he got behind the wheel following an altercation, during which he had made racist remarks and threats towards the business owners.

He rammed another vehicle causing £6,400 of damage and then used his vehicle as “a weapon” to knock down the guesthouse proprietor.

Douglas, 26, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of racially aggravated threatening behaviour and assault to injury and danger of life.

He also pled guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving.

The charges detailed how, on November 10 of last year, Douglas behaved in a threatening or abusive manner when he shouted, swore and repeatedly uttered racial remarks towards the owners of the accommodation on Culduthel Road, Inverness.

He also made threats towards them.

Drink-driver almost hit police car

The 26-year-old also drove dangerously in a white Ford van by repeatedly colliding with a vehicle at the address and damaging it, as well as reversing onto a main road, almost colliding with an unmarked police vehicle, and driving off with no lights.

All of this happened while Douglas was under the influence of alcohol.

He also used the van to assault the owner of the B&B by driving at him, striking him on the body and causing him to fall to the ground to his injury and danger of life.

Douglas admitted a drink-driving charge after subsequent breath testing revealed that he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Douglas, said his client, a self-employed subcontractor, had travelled to the area with colleagues for work.

He said: “It seems they had completed their work. They all had gone out in the evening for something to drink.

Racist driver was ‘hopelessly drunk’

“Mr. Douglas had got hopelessly drunk.”

He said Douglas had “little by way of recollection of the way he behaved and is appalled by the way he behaved. It was an appalling course of behaviour”.

“He wants me to take what is a very public opportunity to apologise to the individuals,” Mr Dickson said, adding that his client was “genuine in his remorse”.

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Douglas, of Pentland Place, Kirkcaldy: “You got drunk. You were three times the drink-drive limit. You deliberately got in your car and drove it repeatedly at another vehicle.

“You then subjected the owners of the bed and breakfast where you were staying to appalling racial abuse.

“You then used your vehicle as a weapon, driving it at somebody, striking them, causing them injury and the danger to their life.

“There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

She jailed Douglas for 58 weeks and banned him from the roads for two years, after which he will need to sit and pass an extended test before being allowed to drive.

