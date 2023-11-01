Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver left with ‘mixed emotions’ after 1-0 defeat to Netherlands on Scotland debut

Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was left with “mixed emotions” after her Scotland Women debut ended in a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands at Hampden.

The 25-year-old was called up to her first Scotland camp for the Uefa Nations League double-header against the Dutch after switching allegiances from England, for who she was capped once.

She was named on the bench in last week’s 4-0 defeat against the Dutch, but started between the sticks in the 1-0 defeat at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The defeat leaves Scotland sitting bottom of Group A1 with one point from four games.

MacIver, who qualifies for Scotland through her dad, said she “loved” playing for Scotland for the first time, but was disappointed with the result.

She said: “It’s mixed emotions. I’m very proud to have made my debut, but I wish the result had been a bit different.

“On the back of Friday (4-0 defeat to the Netherlands) it was about putting in a better performance and I think we did that. I wish the score would have gone differently.”

Despite her first camp ending in two defeats, MacIver described her first involvement with the squad as an unforgettable experience.

MacIver added: “When we played on Friday and I walked into the changing room and saw my name on the back of my shirt, the feeling I got summed everything up for me.

“My dad raised me to be a Scotland fan. I’ve got a French mum, so the amount of English in me is quite limited.

“I’ve always supported Scotland growing up and to be on the same pitch as the players that came before me and to share the pitch with the players – I’m not going to forget this anytime soon.”

Scotland can beat England and Belgium in must-win final Nations League group games, says MacIver

The Manchester City goalkeeper made a superb stop in the first half from a Sherida Spitse free-kick – and when asked how it felt to make her first save in a Scotland shirt, MacIver said: “I think relief! I said to Jenna (Clark) before to drop a bit deeper because she might shoot.

“Jenna said afterwards: ‘well done, you prepared for it’ and I just thought ‘thank God’. I think I got a finger to it and it went off the post.

“It was just relief because on a different day it could have easily gone in.”

MacIver’s next chance to meet up with her new Scotland team-mates will be in December when Scotland face Belgium and England in their final group matches.

If Scotland are to avoid relegation from League A they must win both games – and other results will need to go their way – but MacIver says they will embrace that challenge.

The goalkeeper said: “In an ideal situation we’d have more points. We’re in a very tough group.

“We’ve definitely got the capability to beat England and Belgium. I think you can see from the results not only on Tuesday, but in the last round of games that anyone can beat anyone.

“For us, we’re definitely going to be up for it and trying to get the six points because that’s what we need, at the end of the day.”