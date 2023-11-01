Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver left with ‘mixed emotions’ after 1-0 defeat to Netherlands on Scotland debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver left with ‘mixed emotions’ after 1-0 defeat to Netherlands on Scotland debut

The 25-year-old was called up to her first Scotland camp for the Uefa Nations League double-header against the Dutch after switching allegiances from England.

By Sophie Goodwin
Sandy MacIver making her Scotland debut against Netherlands at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was left with “mixed emotions” after her Scotland Women debut ended in a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands at Hampden.

She was named on the bench in last week’s 4-0 defeat against the Dutch, but started between the sticks in the 1-0 defeat at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The defeat leaves Scotland sitting bottom of Group A1 with one point from four games.

MacIver, who qualifies for Scotland through her dad, said she “loved” playing for Scotland for the first time, but was disappointed with the result.

She said: “It’s mixed emotions. I’m very proud to have made my debut, but I wish the result had been a bit different.

“On the back of Friday (4-0 defeat to the Netherlands) it was about putting in a better performance and I think we did that. I wish the score would have gone differently.”

Scotland goalkeeper Sandy MacIver tips Spitse’s free-kick onto the bar. Image: SNS.

Despite her first camp ending in two defeats, MacIver described her first involvement with the squad as an unforgettable experience.

MacIver added: “When we played on Friday and I walked into the changing room and saw my name on the back of my shirt, the feeling I got summed everything up for me.

“My dad raised me to be a Scotland fan. I’ve got a French mum, so the amount of English in me is quite limited.

“I’ve always supported Scotland growing up and to be on the same pitch as the players that came before me and to share the pitch with the players – I’m not going to forget this anytime soon.”

Scotland can beat England and Belgium in must-win final Nations League group games, says MacIver

The Manchester City goalkeeper made a superb stop in the first half from a Sherida Spitse free-kick – and when asked how it felt to make her first save in a Scotland shirt, MacIver said: “I think relief! I said to Jenna (Clark) before to drop a bit deeper because she might shoot.

“Jenna said afterwards: ‘well done, you prepared for it’ and I just thought ‘thank God’. I think I got a finger to it and it went off the post.

“It was just relief because on a different day it could have easily gone in.”

MacIver’s next chance to meet up with her new Scotland team-mates will be in December when Scotland face Belgium and England in their final group matches.

If Scotland are to avoid relegation from League A they must win both games – and other results will need to go their way – but MacIver says they will embrace that challenge.

The goalkeeper said: “In an ideal situation we’d have more points. We’re in a very tough group.

“We’ve definitely got the capability to beat England and Belgium. I think you can see from the results not only on Tuesday, but in the last round of games that anyone can beat anyone.

“For us, we’re definitely going to be up for it and trying to get the six points because that’s what we need, at the end of the day.”

