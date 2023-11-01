Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man’s hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man’s hand

Laura Turner had been walking her pet in a village near Inverurie when it sunk its teeth into the hand of a man who tried to pet it.

By Danny McKay
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock

An Aberdeenshire dog walker whose American Akita bit a man who tried to pet it has been ordered to pay him £200 in compensation.

Laura Turner, 38, had been walking her pet in a village near Inverurie when it approached a passer-by and brushed against him.

But when the man stopped to pet the dog, who wasn’t named in court, it reacted angrily and sunk its teeth into his hand.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10pm on February 25 at Balgownie, Meikle Wartle.

Turner and another female had been walking the American Akita dog in the village when it approached a man walking the other way and brushed against his leg.

Aberdeenshire man left with puncture wounds after dog bite

Ms Gunn said: “At this time, the witness lowered his right hand to stroke the head of the dog.

“The dog suddenly snapped and bit the witness’ right hand.

“As a result of the bite, he had four puncture wounds which broke the skin.”

He also suffered general bruising and swelling.

Turner “apologised profusely” to the man and said nothing like that had ever happened before.

She was later arrested and advised officers she had taken various steps to ensure no repeat of the incident.

Turner, of Meikle Wartle, pled guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

‘I’m not ordering the destruction of the dog’

Defence agent Chris Maitland said Turner had had the dog on a lead at the time but it had happened too quickly to react.

He advised that a dog control notice had also been issued since the incident and that it was now always kept on a short lead when out.

Mr Maitland said his client had also spent more than £2,000 on a number of gates at her property to control the areas the dog has to access.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Turner: “I’m not ordering the destruction of the dog because the dog control notice served seems to be working well.

“This man was injured and I think it’s appropriate he be paid compensation.”

He ordered Turner to pay the man £200 in compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Claw hammer-wielding teen attacked gunman in Aberdeen high-rise
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen drug courier ends up pepper sprayed in burn after 100mph police chase
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused
Stuart Gerrard, who threatened someone with a baseball bat
'Are you scared?': Thug threatens stranger with baseball bat in case of mistaken identity
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Man 'blamed for Shaun Ritchie disappearance' knocked down pedestrian and sped car at teens…
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen daredevil stamped on head of ex's new boyfriend
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Eight people appear in court over alleged Castlegate attack in Aberdeen
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Man jailed over Elgin Starbucks sex assault and rape threats
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Jail for paedophile who secretly videoed young girls in Aberdeen for 'sexual gratification'