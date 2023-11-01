Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man’s hand

An Aberdeenshire dog walker whose American Akita bit a man who tried to pet it has been ordered to pay him £200 in compensation.

Laura Turner, 38, had been walking her pet in a village near Inverurie when it approached a passer-by and brushed against him.

But when the man stopped to pet the dog, who wasn’t named in court, it reacted angrily and sunk its teeth into his hand.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10pm on February 25 at Balgownie, Meikle Wartle.

Turner and another female had been walking the American Akita dog in the village when it approached a man walking the other way and brushed against his leg.

Aberdeenshire man left with puncture wounds after dog bite

Ms Gunn said: “At this time, the witness lowered his right hand to stroke the head of the dog.

“The dog suddenly snapped and bit the witness’ right hand.

“As a result of the bite, he had four puncture wounds which broke the skin.”

He also suffered general bruising and swelling.

Turner “apologised profusely” to the man and said nothing like that had ever happened before.

She was later arrested and advised officers she had taken various steps to ensure no repeat of the incident.

Turner, of Meikle Wartle, pled guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

‘I’m not ordering the destruction of the dog’

Defence agent Chris Maitland said Turner had had the dog on a lead at the time but it had happened too quickly to react.

He advised that a dog control notice had also been issued since the incident and that it was now always kept on a short lead when out.

Mr Maitland said his client had also spent more than £2,000 on a number of gates at her property to control the areas the dog has to access.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Turner: “I’m not ordering the destruction of the dog because the dog control notice served seems to be working well.

“This man was injured and I think it’s appropriate he be paid compensation.”

He ordered Turner to pay the man £200 in compensation.

