Fraserburgh builder avoids ban after fleeing scene of accident and lying about car being stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh builder avoids ban after fleeing scene of accident and lying about car being stolen

John Whyte, 53, admitted to careless driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Fraserburgh builder has been allowed to keep his licence after crashing his car and telling police it had been stolen.

John Whyte, 53, admitted to careless driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

The court heard that around noon on November 22, 2021, Whyte had been driving his Peugeot 207 on Henderson Road in Fraserburgh but had “lost control” and had driven on the opposite side of the road.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said eyewitnesses had seen Whyte’s car “out of control”, clipping the pavement and driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

She told the court that at one point Whyte had two wheels on the road and two wheels on the pavement and he had caused other drivers to swerve and take evasive action.

She added: “However, a collision occurred. And another car was damaged. [Whyte] stopped following the collision before speeding off down Henderson Road.”

Told police pack of lies

One of the other drivers phoned the police and Whyte was later identified as the owner of the car involved.

“Whyte had called the police to say his car had been stolen from his driveway,” Ms Petersen continued.

“He said he had been in bed for weeks suffering from Covid and he had taken medication.

“Officers stated that during the phone call, he sounded like he was under the influence.”

The following day, the court was told, Whyte contacted the police again to say his car had been found in Fraserburgh and said that would be the “end of the matter” and did not want to take it any further.

Officers contacted the owner of the car Whyte had crashed into and they gave a formal identification, after which Whyte was cautioned and charged.

Whyte’s defence agent Sam Milligan explained that his client is a self-employed builder and relies on his licence for work.

He said: “He accepts full culpability and has accepted liability for the third party’s insurance claim.

“He had been admitted to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary in December 2021 and suffers now from the effects of Long Covid. He now works part-time because of that.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said Whyte’s driving was “obviously below that of a careful and competent driver”, adding: “Your behaviour in the aftermath was criminal.”

He gave Whyte, of Bruce Circle, 10 penalty points and fined him £580.

More from Crime & Courts

Matthew Cox was jailed for domestic abuse.
Peterhead man jailed after throttling girlfriend and urging her to kill herself
Eight people appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over an alleged assault in the Castlegate, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid
CR0040153 Mad Friday at Johnny Foxes & The Den, Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A Scotsman put my dog down': Woman's claim as she attacked Inverness bouncers
Andrew Walters admitted taking his wife's shotgun from her locked gun cabinet. Image: DC Thomson.
Cannabis-fuelled firearms incident in Banchory sparked by row over unwanted gift to wife
Thomas Dow was remanded after being found guilty.
Moray child molester jailed for attacks on three youngsters
Northsea Court high-rise in Aberdeen.
Claw hammer-wielding teen attacked gunman in Aberdeen high-rise
An American Akita - the breed of dog which bit the man's hand. Image: Shutterstock
Woman in court after American Akita sinks teeth into man's hand
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man hurled racist abuse at B&B owner then ran him down with his car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen drug courier ends up pepper sprayed in burn after 100mph police chase
Mark Duthie was jailed for downloading child porn Picture shows; Mark Duthie. Peterhead Sheriff Court. 30/10/2023
Fraserburgh man jailed after obtaining sick videos of toddlers being sexually abused