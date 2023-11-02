Fraserburgh builder avoids ban after fleeing scene of accident and lying about car being stolen

A Fraserburgh builder has been allowed to keep his licence after crashing his car and telling police it had been stolen.

John Whyte, 53, admitted to careless driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

The court heard that around noon on November 22, 2021, Whyte had been driving his Peugeot 207 on Henderson Road in Fraserburgh but had “lost control” and had driven on the opposite side of the road.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said eyewitnesses had seen Whyte’s car “out of control”, clipping the pavement and driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

She told the court that at one point Whyte had two wheels on the road and two wheels on the pavement and he had caused other drivers to swerve and take evasive action.

She added: “However, a collision occurred. And another car was damaged. [Whyte] stopped following the collision before speeding off down Henderson Road.”

Told police pack of lies

One of the other drivers phoned the police and Whyte was later identified as the owner of the car involved.

“Whyte had called the police to say his car had been stolen from his driveway,” Ms Petersen continued.

“He said he had been in bed for weeks suffering from Covid and he had taken medication.

“Officers stated that during the phone call, he sounded like he was under the influence.”

The following day, the court was told, Whyte contacted the police again to say his car had been found in Fraserburgh and said that would be the “end of the matter” and did not want to take it any further.

Officers contacted the owner of the car Whyte had crashed into and they gave a formal identification, after which Whyte was cautioned and charged.

Whyte’s defence agent Sam Milligan explained that his client is a self-employed builder and relies on his licence for work.

He said: “He accepts full culpability and has accepted liability for the third party’s insurance claim.

“He had been admitted to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary in December 2021 and suffers now from the effects of Long Covid. He now works part-time because of that.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater said Whyte’s driving was “obviously below that of a careful and competent driver”, adding: “Your behaviour in the aftermath was criminal.”

He gave Whyte, of Bruce Circle, 10 penalty points and fined him £580.