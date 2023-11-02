Police in Elgin say they are ‘not the answer’ to solving town’s illegal parking problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police in Elgin say they are ‘not the answer’ to solving town’s illegal parking problem

Officers say they do not have the resources to provide the "consistent response" needed to tackle the issue.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Multiple vans on Elgin High Street in front of St Giles Church.
Police say they have to devote their resources to more urgent calls. Image: DC Thomson

Police in Elgin have admitted they “don’t have the answer” to solve the town centre’s illegal parking headache.

Concerns have grown in recent years about the number of drivers ignoring rules to drive and park their car wherever they want.

Many have called for police to simply enforce the existing regulations with fines. Another suggestion is for traffic wardens to be reintroduced to act as a deterrent.

Police are currently the only people able to issue penalties for those flouting the rules.

However, a senior officer says their lack of resources in Elgin mean they have to deal with more urgent calls than High Street parking complaints.

Police can only provide ‘sporadic’ response to parking

Nearly 100 people attended a public meeting this week organised by Elgin Community Council. The aim was to debate potential solutions to the parking conundrum.

During the talks, Inspector Neil Morrison from the town’s community policing team said the topic was “one of the main issues” he receives complaints about.

However, he said police had to make “hard decisions” about where they put their limited resources to tackle national priorities, which don’t include parking.

Multiple cars parked on pavement on Elgin High Street.
Elgin shoppers and businesses regularly report cars parked on High Street pavements. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Insp Morrison said: “We triage calls that come into us based on the threat, harm and risk. Unfortunately most calls will have more threat, harm or risk than parking.

“I could tell my teams to go out to the High Street and issue parking tickets, but they could be out there for five minutes and be called to something else.

“We can only give a sporadic response but not a consistent response to really deal with the issue.”

Insp Morrison stressed officers would continue to issue tickets when they are able to but they had to prioritise calls about people at risk of harm and missing persons.

He added: “Police don’t have the answer to the parking issues in Elgin.”

‘People want their streets back’

Common parking complaints reported in Elgin town centre include cars parking on double yellow lines. Vehicles are also parking on pavements and disabled bays are being misused.

Frequent sightings are also made of cars ignoring the 11am to 4pm ban on entering the Plainstones.

Warnings have been issued by Elgin Bid that lives are being put at risk by drivers ignoring restrictions on the High Street, Batchen Street, South Street and Commerce Street.

View from rear of room at Elgin Town Hall public meeting about parking.
Nearly 100 people attended a public meeting about parking this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Police are currently the only organisation able to enforce the rules by issuing fines.

Decriminalising traffic restrictions to allow Moray Council or another group to enforce the rules could rack up £500,000 in court costs.

Elgin Community Council has called for action to be taken to address the parking complaints.

Chairman Alistair Kennedy said: “We’re not too precious about what needs done, we just know something needs to happen.

“We believe people want their streets back.”

Illegal parking on Elgin High Street: Warnings ‘lives being put at risk’ by drivers ignoring rules

