Dealers caught with £12,000 of cannabis and cocaine at retail park

Finlay Henderson and Alexander Forrester were snared at Inveralmond following a tip-off to police.

By Jamie Buchan
Alexander Forrester was released on bail after pleading guilty to drug dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.
Alexander Forrester was released on bail after pleading guilty to drug dealing at Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.

Two dealers were caught attempting to traffic more than £12,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis into Perth.

Finlay Henderson, of Forres, and Alexander Forrester, of Edinburgh, were snared following a tip-off to police.

Officers descended on the pair as they parked up in blue Honda Civic at Inveralmond Retail Park, on the edge of the city.

Multiple bags and packages of cannabis and cocaine were seized from the car.

Both men appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday and admitted their role in the local drugs trade.

They pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between December 30 2020 and April 22 2022.

Henderson, 27, of Ryvoan Place, Forres, further pled guilty to dealing cocaine from  January 1 2022 and April 22 2022.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, a torch baton.

Henderson was told that jail was “almost inevitable.”

Intelligence received

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “At about 6.30pm on April 2 last year, intelligence was received that a blue Honda Civic was travelling north along the A90.

“It was said to be heading to Perth, carrying drugs.”

Inveralmond Retail Park
Inveralmond Retail Park, Perth.

He said: “Several police officers took up static points and observed the vehicle exit the Broxden Roundabout and head along the A9 towards Perth.

“The car was stopped by a marked police vehicle and both accused were within.

“Mr Henderson was the driver and owner of the vehicle.”

Mr Harding said the Honda was searched and about £60 of cannabis and two packages of cocaine were recovered from a black rucksack.

More cocaine was found in the glove box.

“There were 21 plastic packets, each containing approximately 27.5g of cannabis,” said the fiscal depute.

“These were worth between £4,200 and £7,350 depending on how it is split and sold.

“And officers recovered another package of about cannabis worth between £2,600 and £4,550.”

Alexander Forrester
Alexander Forrester.

Mr Harding said: “Mr Forrester’s mobile phone had several messages relating to the supply of cannabis from as far back as 20 February 2022.”

He said Henderson’s phone had text messages about cannabis from December 2020, as well as texts regarding cocaine from January 2022.

“Mr Henderson also had a ‘tick list’ of 21 names in his Notes app.

“A torch baton was also found in the back of the vehicle.”

The court heard the three bags of cocaine recovered from the car were worth about £150.

Remanded

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence.

Perth Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.

He told Henderson: “You have pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug over a protracted period.

“In these circumstances, a custodial sentence is almost inevitable and in accordance with the law and I am going to remand you in custody.”

Forrester, 27, of Cameron Toll, Edinburgh, was released on bail, but told: “You should not take that as any indication of what I intend to do when this case comes back before me.”

Both men will return to court for sentencing on December 11.

