Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Glen Coe hillwalker’s body was recovered thanks to new drone technology

Glencoe Mountain Rescue have revealed how they found the remains of Charles Kelly, six weeks after he was reported missing.

By Michelle Henderson
Pictured is Mr Kelly beside the image of a policeman in uniform.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team have revealed how they used drone technology to locate Mr Kelly. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

The body of a missing Glen Coe hillwalker was found after six weeks thanks to new drone technology.

Charles Kelly, 56, was reported missing after failing to check in with family following a trip to the Highlands on September 6.

A major search operation was launched and his body was discovered in the Glen Etive area more than six weeks later, on October 24.

Now, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team have revealed how they used drone technology to locate Mr Kelly.

Mountaineers sit gazing out over the vast landscape of Glencoe.
A major search operation was launched to locate Mr Kelly. Image: Glencoe MRT.

The organisation joined forces with the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association (LDSAMRA) drone group, which used computer software to analyse drone images.

Mountain Rescue England and Wales wrote on Facebook: “On the morning of the 24 October, the team deployed accompanied by a member of Glencoe MRT.

“The team split up, as planned, and began searching their respective areas.

“The software autonomously covers an area with a drone, taking multiple photographs as it goes.

“Each photo is overlapped, so objects that cannot be seen from one angle can be spotted from another.

“After the drone lands, those photos are analysed by the software, which searches each image for unusually coloured clusters of pixels, i.e. things that don’t belong in the natural landscape.”

Body found following six-week herculean search

They added: “Later that morning, one of the two drone search teams reported a potential find in their area and the other team diverted their drone to the location of the anomaly and were able to confirm the casualty find.

“Glencoe MRT and the police were quickly informed while the hill team made their way to the location of the casualty, and were joined by the rest of Glencoe MRT who conducted a very swift and professional evacuation.”

The operation marked the end of a “herculean” six-week search operation by mountain rescue teams.

Six days into the search, officials confirmed Mr Kelly’s rucksack – containing clothing and food – was found near the Beinn Mhic Chasgaig in Glen Etive.

Days later, teams asked people to look out for discarded orange peel.

Body of man found in Glen Etive following search for missing walker Charles Kelly

