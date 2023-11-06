Buckie man grabbed partner by the ears and told her: ‘I’m going to kill you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie man grabbed partner by the ears and told her: ‘I’m going to kill you’

Edward Geddes had been asked to get out of the woman's bed but refused to leave her house in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Edward Geddes was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man told his partner “I’m going to kill you” before grabbing her by the ears,  dragging her off a couch and assaulting her, a court has heard.

Edward Geddes had been asked to leave the woman’s bed and go home because she did not want to spend the night with him, but instead launched the physical attack.

He admitted a charge of domestic assault “under provocation”.

Geddes, 71, appeared before Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident, which took place on January 3 of this year at the woman’s home in Inverness.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that Geddes had retired to his partner’s bedroom while she enjoyed an alcoholic drink in the living room.

She said: “The witness went through to her bedroom to go to bed – she did not want the accused to stay in her bed.”

But when he was asked to leave, Geddes refused, telling the woman that he did not wish to drive.

‘I’m going to kill you’

He then followed her into the living room and said: “You f***ing whore, I’m going to kill you you little b****.”

Mrs Ralph told the court: “The accused grabbed the witness by both ears and pulled her off the couch, dragging her to the floor.”

The charge detailed that he also punched the woman in the head.

Police were called and Geddes was detained. He made no reply to caution and charge, but it was noted that he did have scratches on his stomach.

Solicitor Graham Mann told the court that alcohol had “played a part” in the incident, which his client had admitted “under provocation”.

He said Geddes had cooperated by giving police a “full interview” and stressed that he had “no precedent for this type of thing within a domestic setting”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Geddes, of Mill Crescent, Buckie, £290.

