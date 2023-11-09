Jail for man who told Inverness officers he would ‘gouge their eyes out’ and kill them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for man who told Inverness officers he would ‘gouge their eyes out’ and kill them

Scott Murray also claimed to be the "British monarch" and therefore "above the law of arrest" when officers detained him in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A man who told officers he would “gouge their eyes out” and warned “de-arrest me or you all die” has been jailed.

Scott Murray claimed to be the “British monarch” and above the law of arrest when officers tried to detain him.

During a barrage of graphic threats, he told one officer: “I’m dreaming of ripping your f***ing teeth out and feeding your colleagues it”.

Murray, 38, appeared via video at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and communicating indecently.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that officers approached Murray by a cashpoint in Inverness train station about another matter.

As they informed him he was under arrest and attempted to apply handcuffs he ran away into Falcon Square.

“The accused turned around and laughed. He stated “come on” and made a beckoning hand gesture in a goading manner at the officers,” she said.

Soon after this Murray was taken to the ground and handcuffed, but when he complained he was struggling to breathe officers got him to his feet and reassured him.

Shortly after this Murray “began to become threatening” and made comments to officers “threatening to gouge their eyes out and threatening to kill them”.

‘I’m going to chop you up’

In the police van he made a number of further comments, telling officers: “I’m the British monarch, and I am above the law of arrest,” and “I’m going to chop you up, I’m the reigning monarch.”

He also told officers: “De-arrest me, or you all die.”

At Burnett Road police station, Murray made a crude comment about wanting to be observed performing a sex act on CCTV.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Murray, told the court his client had been recently discharged from the Murray Royal Hospital in Perth, where he had been receiving psychiatric treatment.

He said: “While he had been discharged and an assessment undertaken it was anticipated that he would continue to receive treatment at New Craigs Hospital on an outpatient basis.”

Mr Young continued: “As far as he was concerned, he was minding his own business, trying to obtain money from the cash machine when he was approached by police.

“He objected to what he, at the time, perceived as harassment or unnecessary contact.

“The irony of the situation is that nothing came of the matter that police wished to speak to him about originally. If he had responded in a more mature and sensible fashion, he wouldn’t be appearing in the court.

‘Completely unacceptable, completely inappropriate’

“He fully appreciates that his behaviour thereafter was completely unacceptable and  completely inappropriate.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Murray, whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness: “You have a poor record. Behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable.

“Nobody should be treated like this, particularly not when they are just trying to do their job.

“Nothing other than a custodial sentence could possibly be appropriate.”

Sheriff Aitken jailed Murray for 14 months, backdated to July 24 of this year. He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for five years.

