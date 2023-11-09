North Sea medics look to unionise and fight for better pay

Offshore medics in the UK oil and gas industry are making efforts to unionise over dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

Currently, United Healthcare Global (UHG) is the only offshore medical provider with a unionised workforce in the North Sea.

But efforts are under way among employees of TAC Healthcare, MCL Medics and Remote Medical International to unionise as well.

Discontent rife in the industry

It follows a wave of recent strike ballots affecting the offshore industry amid discontent among workers.

A 2020 survey found 81.7% of workers would consider moving to a job outside the oil and gas industry.

In 2022 Shell avoided an industrial action ballot of North Sea medics on its assets after UHG made an improved pay offer.

‘Medics are vital offshore’

Posting in a group for offshore medical workers on social media, one medic encouraged others to join Unite the Union to try to secure collective bargaining rights.

“Medics are vital offshore,” they wrote, adding: “We’re in a terrific position to bargain.

“There’s not many of us so it’s relatively cheap to pay us sensibly.

“And it avoids the risk of having half the North Sea shut down.”

The medic said they were seeking a 20% pay increase plus inflationary rises.

“Also, I want to be properly paid for the enormous amount of overtime I do,” they added.

“I want my courses properly paid for, and I want to be offered homeward travel assistance if I get stuck.

“Almost every other man and woman I know offshore gets these things. I just want parity and fairness.”

The post included a purported message from Unite officials which said the union was having ongoing discussions with medics on several assets, as well as talks with medical providers TAC Healthcare and MCL Medics.

Unite in discussions with TAC and MCL

Unite declined to speak with Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, about conditions faced by offshore medical workers in the North Sea.

But an official confirmed discussions with TAC and MCL were taking place.

A spokesperson for TAC Healthcare said: “We are committed to constructive and private dialogue with our employees on all matters, including those that involve union activities and workforce representation.

We will continue to prioritise the best interests of our patients and our team.”

“We are focused on ensuring any conversations we are engaged in are approached with care for our employees’ privacy and the integrity of the process.

“We will continue to prioritise the best interests of our patients and our team, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

Energy Voice contacted MCL Medics for comment.

How much are they paid?

According to MediPro, the typical starting salary for offshore medical workers ranges from £25,000 to £35,000 a year, rising to around £60,000 with experience.

Offshore medical roles can vary from registered nurses to paramedics, doctors and military medics.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, North Sea medics had to contend with a lack of PPE, verbal abuse and 17-hour shifts.