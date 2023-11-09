North Sea medics look to unionise and fight for better pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea medics look to unionise and fight for better pay

One of them has encouraged others to join Unite the Union to try to secure collective bargaining rights.

By Mathew Perry
Offshore oil and gas production.
Offshore oil and gas production. Image: Shutterstock / Igor Hotinsky

Offshore medics in the UK oil and gas industry are making efforts to unionise over dissatisfaction with pay and conditions.

Currently, United Healthcare Global (UHG) is the only offshore medical provider with a unionised workforce in the North Sea.

But efforts are under way among employees of TAC Healthcare, MCL Medics and Remote Medical International to unionise as well.

Discontent rife in the industry

It follows a wave of recent strike ballots affecting the offshore industry amid discontent among workers.

A 2020 survey found 81.7% of workers would consider moving to a job outside the oil and gas industry.

In 2022 Shell avoided an industrial action ballot of North Sea medics on its assets after UHG made an improved pay offer.

‘Medics are vital offshore’

Posting in a group for offshore medical workers on social media, one medic encouraged others to join Unite the Union to try to secure collective bargaining rights.

“Medics are vital offshore,” they wrote, adding: “We’re in a terrific position to bargain.

“There’s not many of us so it’s relatively cheap to pay us sensibly.

“And it avoids the risk of having half the North Sea shut down.”

The medic said they were seeking a 20% pay increase plus inflationary rises.

“Also, I want to be properly paid for the enormous amount of overtime I do,” they added.

North Sea oil rig in silhouette.
An offshore oil installation in the North Sea.

“I want my courses properly paid for, and I want to be offered homeward travel assistance if I get stuck.

“Almost every other man and woman I know offshore gets these things. I just want parity and fairness.”

The post included a purported message from Unite officials which said the union was having ongoing discussions with medics on several assets, as well as talks with medical providers TAC Healthcare and MCL Medics.

Unite in discussions with TAC and MCL

Unite declined to speak with Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, about conditions faced by offshore medical workers in the North Sea.

But an official confirmed discussions with TAC and MCL were taking place.

A spokesperson for TAC Healthcare said: “We are committed to constructive and private dialogue with our employees on all matters, including those that involve union activities and workforce representation.

We will continue to prioritise the best interests of our patients and our team.”

“We are focused on ensuring any conversations we are engaged in are approached with care for our employees’ privacy and the integrity of the process.

“We will continue to prioritise the best interests of our patients and our team, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

Energy Voice contacted MCL Medics for comment.

How much are they paid?

According to MediPro, the typical starting salary for offshore medical workers ranges from £25,000 to £35,000 a year, rising to around £60,000 with experience.

Offshore medical roles can vary from registered nurses to paramedics, doctors and military medics.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, North Sea medics had to contend with a lack of PPE, verbal abuse and 17-hour shifts.

