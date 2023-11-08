Chef fined after admitting ‘disgusting’ vomit attack on police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chef fined after admitting ‘disgusting’ vomit attack on police officer

Brady Pickering had consumed "vast" amounts of alcohol at a Turkish theme night at a Banchory hotel when she was "purposely" sick on a policeman.

By Joanne Warnock
Brady Pickering leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Brady Pickering leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A chef has appeared in court on an assault charge after she deliberately vomited on a police officer following a drunken family row.

Brady Pickering’s “disgusting” assault on the policeman happened after she consumed “vast amounts” of alcohol at a Turkish theme party at the Banchory Lodge hotel earlier this year.

The 29-year-old and her family had all been attending the event on March 10 but an argument broke out, the court heard.

Charges that Pickering punched both her sister and her sister’s partner on the head, as well as resisting arrested, were dropped by the Crown.

Brady Pickering leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Andrew McCann accepted Pickering’s plea of guilty to spitting and vomiting on the police constable when he tried to arrest her at her then-home address in Strachan.

Mr McCann said the family had been enjoying a party night at the hotel, adding: “They had all consumed vast amounts of alcohol.”

He said: “Comments were made about the accused’s intoxicated behaviour. This resulted in her and her sister having a discussion outside – where it was suggested the accused should return home.”

But things got heated, the court was told, and the police were eventually contacted.

When the police arrived, Pickering had already left the hotel and had gone home, where they found her outside her house.

Mr McCann explained that Pickering had told the officers that she did not have her house key and that matters had escalated at the hotel.

‘Purposefully vomited’

He said: “While trying to arrest her, she purposefully turned round and vomited and was spitting at the police officer. They got her under control and took her to Kittybrewster.”

Pickering’s defence agent Caroline Leckie explained that her client was a chef and had recently moved back in with her grandmother in Rotherham, Yorkshire.

She told the court she was currently laid off due to her workplace being flooded.

She said Pickering had been diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder, ADHD and depression.

Ms Leckie added: “She is normally of good behaviour and is striving to stay sober. She was offered copious amounts of alcohol and at one point a whole bottle of wine was purchased and placed in front of her.

‘A family argument spiralled out of control’

“Her behaviour became hostile and aggressive.”

Ms Leckie said Pickering recalled a different narrative in that she had asked to go home, having realised she had had enough to drink, but her sister would not give her a house key and she had been “provoked”.

On passing sentence, Sheriff Craig Findlater said this was “obviously something that should not happen”.

“A family argument spiralled out of control to a quite disgusting assault on a police officer,” he said.

He fined Pickering £580.

