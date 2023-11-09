Driver banned after taking police on 135mph chase near Ellon

A man caught driving at speeds of 135mph on the A90 during a police chase has been banned for more than four years.

Ryan Grant, 34, was also fined £2,185 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting various driving offences last month.

The court had heard Grant tackled a roundabout in the wrong direction and hit dangerous speeds to during the terrifying chase on the A90.

Grant’s actions were so reckless that police were forced to abandon the pursuit over safety fears.

But the cocky 34-year-old was caught the next day after being seen driving around in the same vehicle.

Hit speeds of 100mph in a 60mph zone

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the afternoon of May 26.

She said officers had tried to pull Grant over in relation to a routine matter, but he had sped off on the Toll of Birness to Aberdeen road.

A pursuit was declared as Grant, of Tullos Place, Aberdeen, continued to speed away, swerving in and out of oncoming traffic.

Initially, Grant hit speeds of 100mph in a 60mph zone before going around the Ellon roundabout in the wrong direction, causing other vehicles to take evasive action to prevent a collision.

He exited the roundabout at 100mph before accelerating further on the dual carriageway up to an eye-watering 135mph in the 70mph zone.

At that point, officers had no choice but to call off the chase on safety grounds.

Refused to provide blood sample

But the next day, officers who had been briefed about the chase spotted the car in a queue of traffic on Balnagask Road.

He was swiftly arrested and a breath test proved negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis.

However, at the station, Grant refused to provide a blood sample for a formal test.

Grant pled guilty to failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver and failing to provide a blood sample.

He also admitted two separate charges of driving while disqualified and two of failing to appear in court.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge banned Grant from driving for 55 months and fined him £2,185.

