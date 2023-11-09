Approved: Plans for new £18 million Fraserburgh primary school

Pupils could move in to a new £18 million state-of-the-art primary school in Fraserburgh in 2026.

A merger of the town’s St Andrews and Fraserburgh North schools was given the go-ahead in September.

And now plans for the new – as yet unnamed – multi-million-pound building on Dennyduff Road to house the combined primaries have been backed too.

Council bosses claim the merger was needed as the two existing schools were in need of “significant” upgrades.

Banff and Buchan chairwoman Doreen Mair hailed the facility as being “sorely needed for a long time”.

Council planners said it would bring a “new and exciting learning space for the children of Fraserburgh”.

What will the new school bring to Fraserburgh?

The new development will be the first eco-friendly school of its kind in Aberdeenshire.

It will have a new sports hall, pupil dining room, 14 classrooms, and music and drama spaces.

Increased provision for pupils with additional support needs (ASN) will include sensory rooms and nurture spaces.

The new school will also have facilities such as meeting rooms to be used by the wider community.

A multi-use games area will be created within the school grounds, for sports including hockey, basketball and football.

Council chiefs recently rubber stamped plans for a similar facility at neighbouring Fraserburgh Academy.

Council’s funding bid for school denied

Aberdeenshire Council had applied for funding through the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) to help with the project.

However, the local authority was told it was unsuccessful.

Ms Mair expressed her disappointment at the outcome as she believed it would have provided a “real boost” to the development.

She said: “We will have to set our capital plan next year and it will be for us as a whole council to agree our capital priorities for the coming years.

“I hope that, given the work undertaken to date, we can see this project progress in due course.”

But councillor Seamus Logan said he was “delighted” to see the project reach this stage and suggested the plans be granted.

The committee agreed with him and the application was unanimously approved.

It is anticipated that the new school, which will have capacity for 450 pupils, will be completed by February 2026.