Two men charged with ‘attempted murder’ following incident in Fraserburgh

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in which a man was injured in Fraserburgh.

Emergency services were called to Gallowhill Road in the Aberdeenshire town at around 8am on Monday.

A 49-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have now confirmed that two men aged 36 and 48 have been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

A third man has been arrested but not charged.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two men, aged 36 and 48, have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on Gallowhill Road in Fraserburgh.

​”The incident took place on Monday, 13 November, 2023. A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 37-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing.”