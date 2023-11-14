Inverness-based MacGregor swoops for Aberdeen business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness-based MacGregor swoops for Aberdeen business

The Highland company acquisition of Aberdeen Packaging comes four years after it established a branch in the Granite City.

By Keith Findlay
Alison Buchan, divisional manager, hygiene & catering, MacGregor Industrial Supplies and Anne Parfitt, formerly of Aberdeen Packaging.
l-r Alison Buchan, divisional manager, hygiene & catering, MacGregor Industrial Supplies and Anne Parfitt, formerly of Aberdeen Packaging. Image: MacGregor

MacGregor Industrial Supplies (MIS), of Inverness, has expanded its business in the north-east by acquiring Aberdeen Packaging.

Entrepreneurial couple Anne and Robbie Parfitt had owned and run Aberdeen Packaging since March 2010.

From tomorrow, its customers will be serviced by MacGregor’s hygiene and catering division.

MacGregor Industrial supplies has 300-plus employees across six locations

MIS employs more than 300 people across operations in Inverness, Aberdeen, Elgin, Portree, Stornoway and Kirkwall.

The Highlands-based group, launched by owner John MacGregor in 1985, in Invergordon, said its Granite City acquisition was “a great fit”.

Both businesses “share the same values and core purpose”, it added.

Aberdeen firm’s former owners join MacGregor’s payroll

Mrs Parfitt, 56, has joined MIS’s existing Aberdeen branch at Altens Industrial Estate.

Her new employer said she would assist and provide expertise in packaging for all its customers.

Mr Parfitt, 63, is “going off to follow his passion of valeting vehicles”, alongside working for MIS on a part-time basis.

There were no other employees at Aberdeen Packaging, based on Cotton Street.

The acquisition value was undisclosed.

A statement from MIS, which opened its Aberdeen branch in March 2019, said: “Anne and Robbie Parfitt have built up an exceptional packaging merchants.

“The key foundations of this were their hard work and dedication to customer service by delivering the right products, at the right price, at the right time to their customers.

“Aberdeen Packaging Limited have been a trusted and very well-respected supplier of packaging to several businesses in the Highlands and Grampian. Most Aberdeen Packaging customers will be serviced by MIS Aberdeen and MIS Elgin branches.”

Anne and Robbie Parfitt have built up an exceptional packaging merchants.”

The company added: “We welcome Anne Parfitt to our… hygiene team. She will spend her initial months between Aberdeen, Elgin, and Inverness as she assists with a smooth transition of the customer base across to MIS.

“We will utilise Anne’s experience in packaging to further expand this offering to the rest of our MIS customer base.”

Highland firm’s expansion to date

MIS moved its headquarters to Walker Road, Inverness, in 1994 after outgrowing its old Invergordon base.

In 1997 it relocated again, to bigger premises on Henderson Road, where it still has its head office today.

The industial supplies company opened a branch in Stornoway in 2002 and a dedicated forest and groundcare outlet on Harbour Road, Inverness, in 2004.

The Elgin, Portree and Kirkwall sites opened in 2008,2012 and 2018 respectively.

MIS’s forest and groundcare centre was relocated to opposite the main showroom on Henderson Road in 2019.

Conversation