Inverness-based MacGregor swoops for Aberdeen business

MacGregor Industrial Supplies (MIS), of Inverness, has expanded its business in the north-east by acquiring Aberdeen Packaging.

Entrepreneurial couple Anne and Robbie Parfitt had owned and run Aberdeen Packaging since March 2010.

From tomorrow, its customers will be serviced by MacGregor’s hygiene and catering division.

MacGregor Industrial supplies has 300-plus employees across six locations

MIS employs more than 300 people across operations in Inverness, Aberdeen, Elgin, Portree, Stornoway and Kirkwall.

The Highlands-based group, launched by owner John MacGregor in 1985, in Invergordon, said its Granite City acquisition was “a great fit”.

Both businesses “share the same values and core purpose”, it added.

Aberdeen firm’s former owners join MacGregor’s payroll

Mrs Parfitt, 56, has joined MIS’s existing Aberdeen branch at Altens Industrial Estate.

Her new employer said she would assist and provide expertise in packaging for all its customers.

Mr Parfitt, 63, is “going off to follow his passion of valeting vehicles”, alongside working for MIS on a part-time basis.

There were no other employees at Aberdeen Packaging, based on Cotton Street.

The acquisition value was undisclosed.

A statement from MIS, which opened its Aberdeen branch in March 2019, said: “Anne and Robbie Parfitt have built up an exceptional packaging merchants.

“The key foundations of this were their hard work and dedication to customer service by delivering the right products, at the right price, at the right time to their customers.

“Aberdeen Packaging Limited have been a trusted and very well-respected supplier of packaging to several businesses in the Highlands and Grampian. Most Aberdeen Packaging customers will be serviced by MIS Aberdeen and MIS Elgin branches.”

The company added: “We welcome Anne Parfitt to our… hygiene team. She will spend her initial months between Aberdeen, Elgin, and Inverness as she assists with a smooth transition of the customer base across to MIS.

“We will utilise Anne’s experience in packaging to further expand this offering to the rest of our MIS customer base.”

Highland firm’s expansion to date

MIS moved its headquarters to Walker Road, Inverness, in 1994 after outgrowing its old Invergordon base.

In 1997 it relocated again, to bigger premises on Henderson Road, where it still has its head office today.

The industial supplies company opened a branch in Stornoway in 2002 and a dedicated forest and groundcare outlet on Harbour Road, Inverness, in 2004.

The Elgin, Portree and Kirkwall sites opened in 2008,2012 and 2018 respectively.

MIS’s forest and groundcare centre was relocated to opposite the main showroom on Henderson Road in 2019.