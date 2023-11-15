Former advocate on trial accused of historic sex assaults on two Aberdeen schoolboys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former advocate on trial accused of historic sex assaults on two Aberdeen schoolboys

A family member of the brothers claimed that Mark Strachan asked if they would like to take part in a university study into "watching children grow".

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The trial is being held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A former advocate has gone on trial accused of historic sex assaults on two boys.

Mark Strachan is accused of touching the private parts of the two brothers at an address in Aberdeen between 1999 and 2001.

Both children, now adults, are understood to have been between 13 and 15 at the time of the alleged incidents.

It is claimed the 64-year-old instructed one boy, aged 13 or 14, to remove his clothing before taking measurements of various parts of his body, including his penis.

The charge also alleges that Strachan, of Leslie, near Insch, then handled the boy’s penis.

Strachan, who worked as a lawyer for George Mathers and Co at the time, is further accused of an additional charge involving a second boy, then 14 or 15, at two addresses in Aberdeen between August 1999 and March 2001.

Woman claims lawyer asked boys to take part in ‘study’

It is alleged he indecently assaulted the boy by requesting that he undress before measuring parts of his body and private parts.

In addition, the charge claims that Strachan also handled the second teenager’s penis.

Today, as the trial began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, a family member of the two boys claimed that in around 1999 Strachan, while acting in his role as the family’s lawyer, asked if the children would like to take part in a study.

She said Strachan told her and the boys’ father about a friend at Aberdeen University who was conducting a study into “watching children grow”.

“He asked their father about it – if he wanted the children to be involved in the study,” she said.

The woman went on to claim that Strachan later visited their home and took the boys into their bedroom to carry out the measurements.

‘I trusted him’

“What I remember is him and the two lads going into the bedroom and I remember the bedroom door being closed,” she said.

Asked by fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson how many times Strachan conducted the study, she replied that it went on “three or four more times”.

Following those occasions, the woman said that the brothers declared that they no longer wanted to take part in the study.

“Did you find it unusual that this man was taking the boys into another room?” Mr Thompson asked the woman.

“No, I trusted him,” she replied.

‘I remember his face’

During cross-examination by Strachan’s defence lawyer, Kris Gilmartin, the woman was quizzed on whether the man she claims took the boys into the bedroom was even his client.

“If I was to suggest to you that if a man took them into the room, it wasn’t Mr Strachan, would I be mistaken?” he asked.

“Mistaken,” she replied. “I remember his face.”

In response to the woman telling the court that Strachan measured the boys at two addresses they had lived at, Mr Gilmartin then produced a police statement the woman had given in which she had stated the former advocate had only visited one of the family’s former addresses.

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Wallace, continues.

