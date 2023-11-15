No prosecution of man charged with pensioner’s ‘cyber-enabled fraud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No prosecution of man charged with pensioner’s ‘cyber-enabled fraud’

An 89-year-old Aberdeen man was said to have lost a six-figure sum for which a 46-year-old man from London was previously charged.

By Bryan Rutherford
The pensioner was allegedly conned by cyber fraudsters. Image: Shutterstock

A man who was charged after an Aberdeen pensioner was allegedly defrauded of a six-figure sum of money will no longer be prosecuted, it has been revealed.

Police Scotland’s north-east cyber crime team suspected the 46-year-old man of committing “cyber-enabled fraud” in May 2022.

But, although he was charged in September last year, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has since confirmed that it will take no further action.

A COPFS spokeswoman told The Press and Journal: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report relating to a 46-year-old male and an incident said to have occurred on 17 May 2022.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.”

Court action could still be taken ‘should further evidence become available’

The decision means that the man, who is from London, no longer faces court action.

However, the Crown Office official added that Scotland’s prosecution service still “reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available”.

Police had probed a report of an 89-year-old man from Aberdeen suffering a six-figure loss.

Around the time of the allegation Detective Sergeant David Williamson, of Police Scotland’s cyber-enabled crime team urged victims of crime to come forward.

He previously commented: “We treat all reports of cyber-enabled fraud with the utmost seriousness and recognise the impact that financially-motivated crime has on our communities.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target and exploit vulnerable individuals in their own homes, however by working with law enforcement partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt these activities.”

