Loganair to cut flights from Inverness to Dublin and Birmingham next year

Loganair has confirmed it will cut flights from Inverness Airport to Dublin and Birmingham.

The Scottish airline has confirmed both routes will cease operating from next year, with the Birmingham flights to end in just seven weeks.

A need to cut costs has been blamed for the “regrettable” reduction in flights operating from the Highlands airport.

The “current soft market” and additional costs enforced by NATS Holdings, formerly known as National Air Traffic Services, for air traffic control are putting additional pressure on the airline.

Loganair cutting links from Inverness to Dublin – and the USA

Loganair has said its Inverness to Dublin route will only continue until summer next year.

Just a few months ago, a partnership with Aer Lingus was announced to improve links with North America.

Passengers would be able to fly directly from Inverness or Aberdeen to Dublin to take advantage of the Irish airline’s transatlantic destinations.

However, Highland passengers will have to make the journey from Aberdeen instead from the end of next year.

An effort to reduce costs

A spokesman from Loganair said: “Despite considerable efforts underway to reduce costs, including those forced upon us by NATS for air traffic control services, the current soft market conditions regrettably mean that the routes between Inverness and Birmingham and Inverness and Dublin regrettably will cease operations from 2024.

“Inverness to Birmingham will operate its last flight on 5th January 2024. Inverness to Dublin will be removed from sale for the Summer 2024 season.

“Loganair remains fully committed to both Inverness and Birmingham Airport and we continue to work closely with all our partners to safeguard remaining services. Customers will be contacted with alternative options.”