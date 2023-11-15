Loganair to cut flights from Inverness to Dublin and Birmingham next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loganair to cut flights from Inverness to Dublin and Birmingham next year

The airline will stop offering flights to Birmingham Airport in just seven weeks.

By Ellie Milne
Loganair Embracer 145 plane
Loganair is cutting flights from Inverness Airport next year. Image: Loganair.

Loganair has confirmed it will cut flights from Inverness Airport to Dublin and Birmingham.

The Scottish airline has confirmed both routes will cease operating from next year, with the Birmingham flights to end in just seven weeks.

A need to cut costs has been blamed for the “regrettable” reduction in flights operating from the Highlands airport.

The “current soft market” and additional costs enforced by NATS Holdings, formerly known as National Air Traffic Services, for air traffic control are putting additional pressure on the airline.

Loganair cutting links from Inverness to Dublin – and the USA

Loganair has said its Inverness to Dublin route will only continue until summer next year.

Just a few months ago, a partnership with Aer Lingus was announced to improve links with North America.

Inverness Airport locator
Flights from Inverness Airport will be reduced next year as Loganair confirms it will no longer operate flights to Birmingham and Dublin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Passengers would be able to fly directly from Inverness or Aberdeen to Dublin to take advantage of the Irish airline’s transatlantic destinations.

However, Highland passengers will have to make the journey from Aberdeen instead from the end of next year.

An effort to reduce costs

A spokesman from Loganair said: “Despite considerable efforts underway to reduce costs, including those forced upon us by NATS for air traffic control services, the current soft market conditions regrettably mean that the routes between Inverness and Birmingham and Inverness and Dublin regrettably will cease operations from 2024.

“Inverness to Birmingham will operate its last flight on 5th January 2024. Inverness to Dublin will be removed from sale for the Summer 2024 season.

“Loganair remains fully committed to both Inverness and Birmingham Airport and we continue to work closely with all our partners to safeguard remaining services. Customers will be contacted with alternative options.”

Conversation