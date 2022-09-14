Man to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with cyber-crime

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after an 89-year-old from Aberdeen was the victim of cyber-fraud.

The 46-year-old from London has been charged in connection with the cybercrime.

This follows an investigation by north-east division’s cyber-enabled crime team after the Aberdeen-based pensioner was the victim of cyber-fraud in May 2022.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Officers urge anyone who believes they are a victim of cybercrime to contact them.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson, of the cyber-enabled crime team, said: “We treat all reports of cyber-enabled fraud with the utmost seriousness and recognise the impact that financially-motivated crime has on our communities.

“Organised crime groups use technology to target and exploit vulnerable individuals in their own homes, however by working with law enforcement partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt these activities.

“If you believe you are a victim of crime, or would like any crime prevention advice, please contact 101.”