Three men in court following attempted murder in Fraserburgh

Three people have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in Fraserburgh.

The 49-year-old was found injured on Gallowhill Road around 8am on Monday before he was taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, three men appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Andrzej Iwanski, 36, Daniel Salamon, 37, and 48-year-old Arkadiusz Wypych all face charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, as well as attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Salamon is also accused of theft by shoplifting and threatening and abusive behaviour.

The trio, who are all from the Fraserburgh area, made no plea, were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They are due to reappear in court within the next seven days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.