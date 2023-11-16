Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale

The U-shaped four-bedroom farmhouse has been described as a hidden gem.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Treeton Steading, a magnificent four-bedroom farmhouse on Moray Firth, is on sale for £950,000. Image: Strutt & Parker
Treeton Steading, a magnificent four-bedroom farmhouse on Moray Firth, is on sale for £950,000. Image: Strutt & Parker

Treeton Steading, a gorgeous farmhouse built in the 1880s, is on sale for £950,000 in Ardersier, on the scenic Moray Firth.

The four-bedroom U-shaped farmhouse, first converted to residential use in 1983, is described by agents as “a real hidden gem.”

The steading is just 10 miles east of Inverness and is set on approximately 1.84 acres.

It is home to an immaculately landscaped courtyard garden with a large paved sun terrace and stone arches forming walkways around it.

One of Treeton Steading’s key features is its wonderful courtyard garden. Image: Strutt & Parker

The space is exquisitely combined with a lawn and gravelled terrace and a dedicated vegetable garden, along with spacious level lawns surrounded and interspersed with a range of mature trees and shrubs.

Meanwhile, next to the garden, horse lovers will be delighted by the spacious and well-kept stables.

Large stables are also found within Moray Firth’s exclusive property. Image: Strutt & Parker

A look inside Treeton Steading

Treeton Steading will provide its buyers with over 4,700 sq. ft. of versatile and characterful accommodation arranged over two floors.

A bright dual-aspect hallway with its central wood and wrought iron staircase gives access to the house, opening to a well-appointed utility room and an expansive kitchen.

Treeton Steading’s kitchen is spacious and well-equipped. Image: Strutt & Parker

The kitchen flows into a spacious, beautiful drawing room with an elegant ornate carved wooden fireplace.

The space is perfectly complemented by a warm and cosy dining area and steps to a fairy-tale mezzanine that acts as a library.

The drawing room will leave visitors at the Moray Firth property speechless. Image: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor also hosts one of the four large bedrooms, which has a characterful fireplace, shower room, and a turned stairway to the first-floor level.

The mezzanine and library are a fairy tale spot in Treeton Steading. Image: Strutt & Parker

There are three further generous bedroom suites on the first floor, the main one with a balcony and fireplace leading to the mezzanine.

The rooms at Treeton Steading are really spacious. Image: Strutt & Parker

The rooms benefit from elevated views of the wonderful surrounding grounds and are equipped with a family bathroom and two further shower rooms.

Located in Ardersier, on Moray Firth, just 10 miles east of Inverness, Treeton Steading is a beautiful property on a gorgeous location. Image: Strutt & Parker

The property also has a garage, a large agricultural shed and solar panels.

