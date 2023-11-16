Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale

Treeton Steading, a gorgeous farmhouse built in the 1880s, is on sale for £950,000 in Ardersier, on the scenic Moray Firth.

The four-bedroom U-shaped farmhouse, first converted to residential use in 1983, is described by agents as “a real hidden gem.”

The steading is just 10 miles east of Inverness and is set on approximately 1.84 acres.

It is home to an immaculately landscaped courtyard garden with a large paved sun terrace and stone arches forming walkways around it.

The space is exquisitely combined with a lawn and gravelled terrace and a dedicated vegetable garden, along with spacious level lawns surrounded and interspersed with a range of mature trees and shrubs.

Meanwhile, next to the garden, horse lovers will be delighted by the spacious and well-kept stables.

A look inside Treeton Steading

Treeton Steading will provide its buyers with over 4,700 sq. ft. of versatile and characterful accommodation arranged over two floors.

A bright dual-aspect hallway with its central wood and wrought iron staircase gives access to the house, opening to a well-appointed utility room and an expansive kitchen.

The kitchen flows into a spacious, beautiful drawing room with an elegant ornate carved wooden fireplace.

The space is perfectly complemented by a warm and cosy dining area and steps to a fairy-tale mezzanine that acts as a library.

The ground floor also hosts one of the four large bedrooms, which has a characterful fireplace, shower room, and a turned stairway to the first-floor level.

There are three further generous bedroom suites on the first floor, the main one with a balcony and fireplace leading to the mezzanine.

The rooms benefit from elevated views of the wonderful surrounding grounds and are equipped with a family bathroom and two further shower rooms.

The property also has a garage, a large agricultural shed and solar panels.