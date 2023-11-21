Healthy ready-meal delivery service launched in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Healthy ready-meal delivery service launched in Inverness

Diet Box delivers calorie-controlled portions across the city.

By Louise Glen
Aldona Luczak has set up the Diet Box for people who are keeping a watch on their weight.
Aldona Luczak, owner of Diet Box. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A healthy ready-meal delivery service has been launched in Inverness.

Diet Box delivers calorie-controlled portions and is believed to be the first business of its kind in the Highland city.

It was started by Aldona Luczak, who also owns Sushi Inverness and Pizza Baguette.

She told The Press and Journal: “Everyone wants to be on a diet and I wanted to make it easier for people in the Inverness area and Highlands.

Aldona and Kamil Luczak on their innovative new Diet Box.
Aldona Luczak, who currently runs the Sushi Bar in the Victorian Market, Inverness, is branching out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“People don’t have time to cook at home and they end up eating outside at a takeaway or something.

“Diet Box makes it more convenient to have the food you need that can be eaten at home.

“We can deliver around Inverness, and in time we hope to be able to serve other parts of the Highlands.”

Diet Box offers two plans, with options for three or five meals a week on set calorie limits.

The sport diet is for “physically active” people and is high in protein, whereas the office diet is focused on providing balanced meals.

 

Former lawyer Aldona moved from Poland to the UK in 2006 and helps people learn English on Facebook.

Diet Box has been six years in the making

Diet Box has been six years in the making and will be her third business in Inverness.

It required help from a dietician and IT support, plus several trials to bring costs down.

Prices start at £45 for five ‘meals’ a day – breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks – and include delivery.

Meals can also be picked up at Pizza Baguette on Grant Street and there is a loyalty scheme for customers to earn free meals.

Aldona, 45,  added: “When you live in the Highlands it can be difficult to get fresh diet boxes, and we wanted to come up with something special for people.

“The idea for the business started in 2017 when we had the concept and logo all ready.

“But because of lockdown, as well as going through separation and divorce, it has not been started until now.

“But now is a good time to begin.”

What’s on the Diet Box menu?

A five-meal office 1500-calorie daily plan could look like this:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes, served with bread

Mid-morning snack: Antioxidant smoothie

Lunch: Aromatic beef goulash with carrots and peppers, served with groats

Snack: Layered gyros salad

Dinner: Chicken omelette with peppers and black cumin on lettuce and olives

