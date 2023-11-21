Healthy ready-meal delivery service launched in Inverness

A healthy ready-meal delivery service has been launched in Inverness.

Diet Box delivers calorie-controlled portions and is believed to be the first business of its kind in the Highland city.

It was started by Aldona Luczak, who also owns Sushi Inverness and Pizza Baguette.

She told The Press and Journal: “Everyone wants to be on a diet and I wanted to make it easier for people in the Inverness area and Highlands.

“People don’t have time to cook at home and they end up eating outside at a takeaway or something.

“Diet Box makes it more convenient to have the food you need that can be eaten at home.

“We can deliver around Inverness, and in time we hope to be able to serve other parts of the Highlands.”

Diet Box offers two plans, with options for three or five meals a week on set calorie limits.

The sport diet is for “physically active” people and is high in protein, whereas the office diet is focused on providing balanced meals.

Former lawyer Aldona moved from Poland to the UK in 2006 and helps people learn English on Facebook.

Diet Box has been six years in the making and will be her third business in Inverness.

It required help from a dietician and IT support, plus several trials to bring costs down.

Prices start at £45 for five ‘meals’ a day – breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks – and include delivery.

Meals can also be picked up at Pizza Baguette on Grant Street and there is a loyalty scheme for customers to earn free meals.

Aldona, 45, added: “When you live in the Highlands it can be difficult to get fresh diet boxes, and we wanted to come up with something special for people.

“The idea for the business started in 2017 when we had the concept and logo all ready.

“But because of lockdown, as well as going through separation and divorce, it has not been started until now.

“But now is a good time to begin.”

What’s on the Diet Box menu?

A five-meal office 1500-calorie daily plan could look like this:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes, served with bread

Mid-morning snack: Antioxidant smoothie

Lunch: Aromatic beef goulash with carrots and peppers, served with groats

Snack: Layered gyros salad

Dinner: Chicken omelette with peppers and black cumin on lettuce and olives