Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County’s start under new boss Derek Adams

Jack Baldwin is encouraged with the way Ross County’s squad has reacted to the demands of new manager Derek Adams.

The Staggies drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock on Saturday, in Adams’ first game in charge since returning for a third spell at Victoria Park.

Adams was appointed following the dismissal of Malky Mackay the previous week.

Mackay was the manager who brought Baldwin to the club in 2021, before making him club captain.

Although Baldwin was sorry to see Mackay move on, he insists the Staggies players have quickly geared their focus to the new regime.

Baldwin said: “There has been a big change in the club, obviously.

“Unfortunately it’s not the first time I’ve experienced it, but these things happen in football. As players we just have to get our heads down and work with anyone who comes in.

“There is obviously a bit of a transitional period, new ways of doing things which takes probably a day or two to get used to.

“But it’s been good to have had a whole week to get to know the manager, how he works and what he expects. Come Saturday it was business as normal again, and a clean sheet and a point is a good foundation to build on.”

Areas to build on for Staggies

Baldwin felt there were promising signs in the goalless draw against Killie, albeit the defender was frustrated not to come away with all three points.

The Englishman added: “The message from the manager was to just go and play with a bit of freedom, take the shackles off and go and express yourself in the final third especially.

“I think that was noticeable from kick-off, the way we started the game with real intent and set the platform for the first half.

“We started very well and dominated a lot of the ball.

“Our goalkeeper didn’t have a lot to do apart from the one deflected shot which he did really well to stop. There are plenty of positives.

“But we are a little bit disappointed not to come away with three points.”

County face a quick turnaround, as they prepare to host St Mirren on Tuesday.

The Staggies moved out of the relegation zone, above St Johnstone on goal difference, following their point against Killie.

They are now without a win in 10 matches however, with Baldwin eager to regain form in the coming weeks.

He added: “When you get a run of games in a short period of time it’s a chance to gain some momentum.

“We reflect on the period before the international break when we drew a lot of games which should probably have been wins, so we need to do better in that area.

“We’ve been chipping away and that’s a foundation we can hopefully progress from.”