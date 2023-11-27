Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County’s start under new boss Derek Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County’s start under new boss Derek Adams

The Staggies claimed a point from a goalless draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin is encouraged with the way Ross County’s squad has reacted to the demands of new manager Derek Adams.

The Staggies drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock on Saturday, in Adams’ first game in charge since returning for a third spell at Victoria Park.

Adams was appointed following the dismissal of Malky Mackay the previous week.

Mackay was the manager who brought Baldwin to the club in 2021, before making him club captain.

Although Baldwin was sorry to see Mackay move on, he insists the Staggies players have quickly geared their focus to the new regime.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Baldwin said: “There has been a big change in the club, obviously.

“Unfortunately it’s not the first time I’ve experienced it, but these things happen in football. As players we just have to get our heads down and work with anyone who comes in.

“There is obviously a bit of a transitional period, new ways of doing things which takes probably a day or two to get used to.

“But it’s been good to have had a whole week to get to know the manager, how he works and what he expects. Come Saturday it was business as normal again, and a clean sheet and a point is a good foundation to build on.”

Areas to build on for Staggies

Baldwin felt there were promising signs in the goalless draw against Killie, albeit the defender was frustrated not to come away with all three points.

The Englishman added: “The message from the manager was to just go and play with a bit of freedom, take the shackles off and go and express yourself in the final third especially.

“I think that was noticeable from kick-off, the way we started the game with real intent and set the platform for the first half.

Simon Murray in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“We started very well and dominated a lot of the ball.

“Our goalkeeper didn’t have a lot to do apart from the one deflected shot which he did really well to stop. There are plenty of positives.

“But we are a little bit disappointed not to come away with three points.”

County face a quick turnaround, as they prepare to host St Mirren on Tuesday.

The Staggies moved out of the relegation zone, above St Johnstone on goal difference, following their point against Killie.

They are now without a win in 10 matches however, with Baldwin eager to regain form in the coming weeks.

Jack Baldwin in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

He added: “When you get a run of games in a short period of time it’s a chance to gain some momentum.

“We reflect on the period before the international break when we drew a lot of games which should probably have been wins, so we need to do better in that area.

“We’ve been chipping away and that’s a foundation we can hopefully progress from.”

