Raging tradesman told unhappy customers he’d ‘wipe them out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Raging tradesman told unhappy customers he’d ‘wipe them out’

Sean Leslie said he'd throw the pair through their patio door when they questioned the quality of his joinery and threatened an acid attack on his ex-partner.

By Danny McKay
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook

A foul-mouthed joiner threatened to throw his dissatisfied customers through their patio door when they questioned the quality of his work.

Sean Leslie flew into a rage when a man and woman tried to speak with him about the work he’d done at a property on Newburgh Road, Aberdeen.

On top of shouting and swearing at the pair, the confrontational 58-year-old even made nasty threats of violence against them.

In a separate incident, Leslie phoned his ex-partner and threatened to throw acid in her face before trying to smooth things over by giving her flowers the next day.

The heated incidents landed Leslie in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen joiner told ex he’d throw acid in her face

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the sheriff that Leslie phoned his wife, from whom he is now separated, around 7pm on June 28 2021.

During the call, in which he “seemed extremely angry”, the woman asked what Leslie wanted.

He said: “You know what I want. You’ll be getting f*** all. I’ll do time for you. You’d better watch your back. I’ll throw acid in your face”.

Police were contacted and, when arrested and charged, Leslie told them: “I don’t know why I did that. We’re only separated.

“I went round the next day with flowers. I don’t even know what I said.”

Torry tradesman Sean Leslie snapped at unhappy customers

In another incident on July 9 2021, Leslie had been employed to carry out joinery work at a property on Newburgh Road.

The client approached Leslie that morning and “raised concerns about the quality of the work,” Ms Gunn told the court.

She added: “The accused disagreed and began shouting and swearing at the witness before leaving”.

Later that day, the man and a woman again tried to speak to Leslie about the quality of his work.

But once more, Leslie instantly became aggressive – shouting and swearing at them again.

He shouted: “You’re a weirdo. See that patio door? I’ll throw you through it. I’ll wipe you out”.

The frightened witnesses reported the matter to the police and Leslie was then arrested.

‘Remorseful’ unemployed joiner had been abusing alcohol, Aberdeen Sheriff Court told

Leslie, of Kirkhill Road, Torry, pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client was currently unemployed but had a “longstanding work record in the joinery business”.

She added: “He hopes to get back into that line of work on the conclusion of this case”.

Ms Pirie explained that Leslie had been dependent on alcohol at the time of the offences.

She also said he had no recollection of the incidents and it had “taken time for him to accept that he would have spoken in such a way”.

The lawyer added: “He is extremely remorseful”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told the court that he took into account the “positive steps” taken by Leslie to address his alcohol abuse and mental health issues.

He imposed a 12-month supervision order on Leslie and ordered him to carry out 65 hours of unpaid work.

A non-harassment order, preventing Leslie from contacting his ex-partner for a year, was also issued.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Driver fined £290 for £3k doughnuts damage to golf course
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents 'scared to leave home at night' as police…
A church pastor from Glasgow has avoided jail after admitting fraud
No jail for church pastor who used hand trick to con Elgin Tesco cashier
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen rapist jailed for traumatised Cove mum's 'night of terror'
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Drug-driver was SEVEN times cocaine limit but claimed he didn't know why
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Moray man let off boy's 'assault' after teen's provocative door-knock prank
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Woman who hinted she'd given former lover HIV let off by the court
Highland Council headquarters building.
Highland councillor accused of faking disabled parking permits for business
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Uncle who stabbed Orkney nephew to death confined to psychiatric hospital
Sean Leslie. Image: Facebook
Oban ballet teacher had 'sexual affair' with teen dance student, court told