Raging tradesman told unhappy customers he’d ‘wipe them out’

A foul-mouthed joiner threatened to throw his dissatisfied customers through their patio door when they questioned the quality of his work.

Sean Leslie flew into a rage when a man and woman tried to speak with him about the work he’d done at a property on Newburgh Road, Aberdeen.

On top of shouting and swearing at the pair, the confrontational 58-year-old even made nasty threats of violence against them.

In a separate incident, Leslie phoned his ex-partner and threatened to throw acid in her face before trying to smooth things over by giving her flowers the next day.

The heated incidents landed Leslie in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen joiner told ex he’d throw acid in her face

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the sheriff that Leslie phoned his wife, from whom he is now separated, around 7pm on June 28 2021.

During the call, in which he “seemed extremely angry”, the woman asked what Leslie wanted.

He said: “You know what I want. You’ll be getting f*** all. I’ll do time for you. You’d better watch your back. I’ll throw acid in your face”.

Police were contacted and, when arrested and charged, Leslie told them: “I don’t know why I did that. We’re only separated.

“I went round the next day with flowers. I don’t even know what I said.”

Torry tradesman Sean Leslie snapped at unhappy customers

In another incident on July 9 2021, Leslie had been employed to carry out joinery work at a property on Newburgh Road.

The client approached Leslie that morning and “raised concerns about the quality of the work,” Ms Gunn told the court.

She added: “The accused disagreed and began shouting and swearing at the witness before leaving”.

Later that day, the man and a woman again tried to speak to Leslie about the quality of his work.

But once more, Leslie instantly became aggressive – shouting and swearing at them again.

He shouted: “You’re a weirdo. See that patio door? I’ll throw you through it. I’ll wipe you out”.

The frightened witnesses reported the matter to the police and Leslie was then arrested.

‘Remorseful’ unemployed joiner had been abusing alcohol, Aberdeen Sheriff Court told

Leslie, of Kirkhill Road, Torry, pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client was currently unemployed but had a “longstanding work record in the joinery business”.

She added: “He hopes to get back into that line of work on the conclusion of this case”.

Ms Pirie explained that Leslie had been dependent on alcohol at the time of the offences.

She also said he had no recollection of the incidents and it had “taken time for him to accept that he would have spoken in such a way”.

The lawyer added: “He is extremely remorseful”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told the court that he took into account the “positive steps” taken by Leslie to address his alcohol abuse and mental health issues.

He imposed a 12-month supervision order on Leslie and ordered him to carry out 65 hours of unpaid work.

A non-harassment order, preventing Leslie from contacting his ex-partner for a year, was also issued.

