Drunk driver drove wrecked car all the way home after hitting bus

A repeat drink-driver crashed into a bus on a busy Aberdeen road and then steered his wrecked vehicle almost a mile back to his home.

Dibu John was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he collided with the First public bus at the junction between North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht.

Leaving the bus damaged and stranded in the middle of the busy carriageway, the 37-year-old somehow managed to drive his mangled Nissan Juke back home, where he was quickly traced by the police.

The crash came just over six months after John was caught drink-driving the same vehicle on the city’s Eday Road.

Appearing from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, John pled guilty to a total of four charges.

He admitted to driving with 222mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine along Eday Road, Aberdeen, on May 17.

The legal limit is 67mg.

Aberdeen drink-driver also had no insurance at time of Aberdeen bus crash

For the bus crash, which happened on Monday, John admitted to careless driving by failing to give way and colliding with the bus, causing it damage.

He also admitted to driving with 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 22mcg.

John, of Eday Square, Aberdeen, further pled guilty to driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn made a Crown motion for forfeiture of the vehicle, which was contested by John’s defence agent Michael Burnett.

The lawyer said the vehicle had been purchased using a £13,000 bank loan, of which £11,000 was still outstanding.

Mr Burnett argued that forfeiture of the car “essentially amounts to a financial penalty of five figures” which he claimed would be “disproportionate”.

But Sheriff Gareth Jones refused the forfeiture motion and then deferred sentencing John until the sheriff has reviewed background reports into the offender.

John was disqualified from driving in the meantime.

Mr Burnett reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing but told the court that there was a “mental health background” to the case.

