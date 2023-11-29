Drunk driver drove wrecked car all the way home after hitting bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk driver drove wrecked car all the way home after hitting bus

Dibu John was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he struck an Aberdeen bus at the junction between North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht.

By Danny McKay
Dibu John was drink-driving when he crashed his Nissan Juke into a bus on a busy Aberdeen road. Images: DC
Dibu John was drink-driving when he crashed his Nissan Juke into a bus on a busy Aberdeen road. Images: DC

A repeat drink-driver crashed into a bus on a busy Aberdeen road and then steered his wrecked vehicle almost a mile back to his home.

Dibu John was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he collided with the First public bus at the junction between North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht.

Leaving the bus damaged and stranded in the middle of the busy carriageway, the 37-year-old somehow managed to drive his mangled Nissan Juke back home, where he was quickly traced by the police.

The crash came just over six months after John was caught drink-driving the same vehicle on the city’s Eday Road.

Drink-driver Dibu John’s severely damaged Nissan Juke. Image: DC Thomson

Appearing from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, John pled guilty to a total of four charges.

He admitted to driving with 222mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine along Eday Road, Aberdeen, on May 17.

The legal limit is 67mg.

Aberdeen drink-driver also had no insurance at time of Aberdeen bus crash

For the bus crash, which happened on Monday, John admitted to careless driving by failing to give way and colliding with the bus, causing it damage.

He also admitted to driving with 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 22mcg.

John, of Eday Square, Aberdeen, further pled guilty to driving without insurance.

The severely damaged vehicle that John drove all the way home after his crash. Image: DC Thomson 

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn made a Crown motion for forfeiture of the vehicle, which was contested by John’s defence agent Michael Burnett.

The lawyer said the vehicle had been purchased using a £13,000 bank loan, of which £11,000 was still outstanding.

Mr Burnett argued that forfeiture of the car “essentially amounts to a financial penalty of five figures” which he claimed would be “disproportionate”.

But Sheriff Gareth Jones refused the forfeiture motion and then deferred sentencing John until the sheriff has reviewed background reports into the offender.

John was disqualified from driving in the meantime.

Mr Burnett reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing but told the court that there was a “mental health background” to the case.

