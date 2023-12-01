Moray Council equalities champion resigns after Anglophobic comment on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council equalities champion resigns after Anglophobic comment on social media

SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris responded to a photo on showing a half empty room at the party conference.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Juli Harris has resigned her role as equalities champion following a comment she made online.
Councillor Juli Harris has resigned her role as equalities champion following a comment she made online.

Moray Council’s equalities champion has stepped down after sending an offensive message on social media.

SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris replied to a photo on X, previously known as Twitter, showing a half empty room at the party’s conference in October.

It was accompanied by a comment saying the SNP was dead.

Believing the post came from an English football team supporters group, Ms Harris replied “Rubbish, English wifey”.

‘Salutary lesson’

As a result Labour group leader Sandy Keith made a complaint, concerned the comment was Anglophobic.

And following discussions with SNP co-leaders Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison as well as Ms Harris, the decision was taken for her to stand down.

Both posts have been removed from the social media site.

Ms Harris said: “I’ve made an error of judgement.

“It was never my intention to cause distress to any member of the public, or any colleague at Moray Council.

Labour group leader Sandy Keith.

“I have been made aware that what I said offended some people, and for that I am truly sorry and apologise.

“I am standing down as equalities champion as a result of my actions.

“It has been a salutary lesson.”

Since standing down Ms Harris has received diversity training.

‘Anglophobia is not acceptable’

She said: “I’m really sorry to be standing down as equalities champion. I feel I was raising the profile of the role.

“But I have to be accountable for my actions.”

Mr Keith is pleased Ms Harris has taken the decision to step aside.

He said: “This is not something we want to see.

“Two of my group members are English by birth and there are a lot of English people in our communities.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.

“Anglophobia is not acceptable, in the same way homophobia is not acceptable.”

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed Ms Harris had stood down as equalities champion.

A new appointment is expected to be made at a meeting of the next full council.

