Moray Council equalities champion resigns after Anglophobic comment on social media

Moray Council’s equalities champion has stepped down after sending an offensive message on social media.

SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris replied to a photo on X, previously known as Twitter, showing a half empty room at the party’s conference in October.

It was accompanied by a comment saying the SNP was dead.

Believing the post came from an English football team supporters group, Ms Harris replied “Rubbish, English wifey”.

‘Salutary lesson’

As a result Labour group leader Sandy Keith made a complaint, concerned the comment was Anglophobic.

And following discussions with SNP co-leaders Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison as well as Ms Harris, the decision was taken for her to stand down.

Both posts have been removed from the social media site.

Ms Harris said: “I’ve made an error of judgement.

“It was never my intention to cause distress to any member of the public, or any colleague at Moray Council.

“I have been made aware that what I said offended some people, and for that I am truly sorry and apologise.

“I am standing down as equalities champion as a result of my actions.

“It has been a salutary lesson.”

Since standing down Ms Harris has received diversity training.

‘Anglophobia is not acceptable’

She said: “I’m really sorry to be standing down as equalities champion. I feel I was raising the profile of the role.

“But I have to be accountable for my actions.”

Mr Keith is pleased Ms Harris has taken the decision to step aside.

He said: “This is not something we want to see.

“Two of my group members are English by birth and there are a lot of English people in our communities.

“Anglophobia is not acceptable, in the same way homophobia is not acceptable.”

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed Ms Harris had stood down as equalities champion.

A new appointment is expected to be made at a meeting of the next full council.