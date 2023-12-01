On trial Oban ballet teacher claims sex offences allegations a ‘conspiracy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On trial Oban ballet teacher claims sex offences allegations a ‘conspiracy’

Ballet teacher Jonathan Barton, from Oban, denied alleged sex offences against dance school students whom he accused of conspiring against him.

By Connor Gordon 
Jonathan Barton performing on stage a decade ago. Image: Kevin McGlynn
Jonathan Barton performing on stage a decade ago. Image: Kevin McGlynn

A ballet teacher from Oban who’s on trial for alleged sex offences against dance school students has accused them of conspiring against him.

Jonathan Barton denies breaching a position of trust by having inappropriate relations with eight females aged between 16 and 19 between 2004 and 2019.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with two teenage students at the dance school on Argyll and Bute.

After the prosecutor  – fiscal depute Dana Barclay – closed the Crown’s case at Dumbarton Sheriff Court, Barton gave evidence in his defence.

On Friday, he was cross-examined by Miss Barclay.

“Are you asking the jury to believe these women came forward in some form of conspiracy against you?” the fiscal depute asked Barton.

He replied: “Yes. I watched this conspiracy come together online. They messaged each other. I witnessed it first-hand.”

Ballet teacher Jonathan Barton denied taking advantage of dance school students

The court had earlier heard Barton admitting to having sex with two pupils at the school but denying he taught one of them.

Barton also claimed that both of the students were over the age of 18.

Miss Barclay put to him: “If these girls were 18, you would not be facing these charges.

“This is desperate lies as you are being held to account for what could be described as predatory behaviour.”

Barton responded: “I’m trying to explain what happened under oath”.

He also refuted one of the girl’s allegations that she had been “groomed” by him.

Miss Barclay later suggested to the accused: “You used your position to take advantage of these young women”.

But Barton answered: “Absolutely not”.

Jonathan Barton performing on stage a decade ago. Image: Kevin McGlynn

He also denied handling another pupil’s buttocks, instead claiming it was her lower back.

“Your position is that eight women have come to this court to tell lies to the police, gave witness statements and told lies under oath to the jury?” Miss Barclay queried.

“Yes,” Barton said back to the prosecutor.

Gary McAteer, defending Barton, asked his client if he heard evidence of anyone flinching from his touch and he replied: “No”.

The lawyer also questioned if a pianist, another instructor or teacher ever questioned his behaviour.

Again, Barton responded: “No”.

Accused Oban man’s defence lawyer quizzes former professional ballet dancer

Former professional ballet dancer Wendy Wright, 71, was asked by Mr McAteer if there was anything wrong with physical touch when correcting moves in ballet.

She answered: “To me, not at all. If you are verbally speaking to someone, would they understand where the actual muscles were that you have to feel, squeeze and touch so they know exactly what they are doing?”

The lawyer further probed whether Mrs Wright had touched someone on the buttocks when correcting them.

She stated it was “part of the training” to feel the muscle.

The trial, before Sheriff William Gallacher, continues on Tuesday December 5.

