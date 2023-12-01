Patients at Westhill GP practice refuse to be seen by doctors because of their ethnicity or skin colour

An Aberdeenshire medical practice has condemned patients who are refusing to be seen by certain doctors due to their ethnicity or skin colour.

Skene Medical Group – which is located in Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park – has described the incidents as “completely unacceptable” and have criticised the “discriminatory” behaviour.

In an update issued to patients, bosses said that each and every doctor is highly trained and had worked hard to provide the best possible care for patients.

The medical group said in a statement: “It has come to our attention that some patients are requesting not to see some of our doctors based on the ethnicity or colour of their skin.

“It is completely unacceptable and we would like to be clear that all our medical staff are highly trained and work hard to look after each patient they see.

“While patients can choose to see a specific doctor they have built up a rapport with, we will not accept any requests or behaviour that could be regarded as discriminatory.”

NHS Grampian ‘echoes’ practice’s stance

In the update, the practice said that there have been “lots of changes” in the last few months with many new staff starting in the reception and administration team.

They said that there are also “lots of new faces” in the medical team and, at a time of great pressure on GP services, they are delighted to be in a position where most of the recruitment gaps have been filled.

According to the practice’s website, eight of its doctors are partners, five are associate GPs, while there are two GP speciality trainees.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said that the health board “echoes” what Skene Medical Group had said.