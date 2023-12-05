Police investigation launched after ‘disturbance’ at Buckie High School

A police investigation has been launched after a disturbance at Buckie High School.

Officers were called to the secondary school in the morning of Thursday, November 23 while children were in class.

It is understood the incident involved a parent and a teacher.

Police have now confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

However, nearly two weeks on from the reported disturbance, no arrests have been made.

A police spokesman said: “On the morning of November 23 police received a report of a disturbance at a school in the West Cathcart Street area of Buckie. Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland were called to an incident at Buckie High School on November 23. However, as this is an ongoing police investigation we cannot comment on the specifics.”

Safety and security concerns at Buckie High School

Parents have been pressing the need for a replacement for Buckie High School, which has been graded C (poor) for condition.

However, the building has been graded D (life expired and/or risk of failure) for safety and security.

Concerns have been raised in the past about patchy CCTV coverage at the school and access issues with old fire doors.

Despite the pleas, Moray councillors voted to prioritise a replacement to Forres Academy, which is rated D for condition.

The council also put forward a case for the Buckie High to receive funding from the Scottish Government.

However, only the Forres project was awarded support during a government announcement in October.

Moray Council has stressed it remains committed to a replacement for Buckie High School and has reassured parents work will continue on the project.