‘It’s unacceptable’: Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class

Children and staff at an island school are being forced to wear coats in class because of heating problems.

Parents say the conditions at Castlebay Community School are unacceptable and making it hard to study.

Concerns raised at a recent parent council meeting have been taken up by island MSP Alasdair Allan.

They have also been sent to education secretary Jenny Gilruth who will meet Mr Allan and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s leader and chief executive next week.

It is hoped this will advance a campaign to have a new school built.

Low temperatures affecting some classrooms

The current building has around 170 pupils, ranging from P1 to S6.

Parent council chair Marion MacNeil highlighted the heating issue in a message to Donald Macleod, the council’s chief officer for education and children’s services.

She said: “Pupils and staffing are having to wear jackets due to the reduced temperatures affecting certain classrooms.”

Ms MacNeil said according to health and safety regulations, workplace temperatures must be “reasonable” – defined as at least 16C.

“However, this is currently being looked in to as both pupils and staff are freezing.

“Portable heaters are visible within the school but this is not acceptable as a long-term solution.

“Teaching in such cold environments has huge negative implications on learning.

“Students and staffing are finding it hard to focus which affects academic performance and behaviour.”

The parent council has asked the school to provide thermometers for each class to give further evidence on the lack of heating.

Ms MacNeil added: “With a bitter cold weather spell upon us, resulting in a further reduction in temperature, it is unacceptable that individuals should be expected to learn in such an environment.”

She also said: “In 2023, this is the state of our school – when you have kids and teachers in certain classes having to wear jackets and they are shivering.”

School in poor condition

Alasdair Allan said there have been several recent issues caused by the school’s poor condition.

“The news that pupils and staff are having to learn in poorly-heated classrooms is concerning.

“Any repairs to the heating system, along with other defects in the fabric of the building, must be made by the comhairle urgently, especially given the ongoing cold snap we are experiencing.”

The need to replace the school has been outlined to Ms Gilruth in an open letter published by the parent council.

It says it was identified in 2010 as being in poor condition and a high priority for remodelling having deteriorated for years.

Plans were put forward by the council and NHS Western Isles to create a new Barra and Vatersay Community Campus (BVCC).

It was due to replace the current school and St Brendan’s Hospital with a multi-use campus.

This would include social care housing, community facilities, a GP practice, dental services, a café, library, a Police Scotland centre, games hall, swimming pool and a 3G football pitch.

Work was due to be completed in June 2024.

However, doubt has been cast on whether the project can still be afforded.

School build is ‘urgent priority’

The parent council’s letter says “the lack of progress has now led to much uncertainty due to the lack of financial commitments from the Scottish Government”.

It says the proportion of Scottish schools in a good or satisfactory condition has increased from 61% in 2007 to almost 91% in 2023.

“Evidently, Castlebay Community School is within the 9% of those remaining in a poor condition.

“And for that reason alone, should be deemed an urgent priority build.

“The building has deteriorated further over the years and there are concerning negative effects on our educational environment for our children and staffing.

“Are our children safe within a dilapidated school? Enough is enough.”

A council spokesman said: “The comhairle is investigating matters related to heating systems at Castlebay School raised by the parent council.

He added that the council “continues to pursue” a new school.

“While delays have continued in the Scottish Government’s appraisal process for this project the facilities at Castlebay School have deteriorated.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Ministers understand the frustrations at the delays and the education secretary will meet with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar next week to discuss the project.”