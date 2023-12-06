‘Under influence’ RGU student abandoned car on Aberdeen roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Under influence’ RGU student abandoned car on Aberdeen roundabout

Ibrahim Youssef claims he wasn't the driver of the vehicle but wouldn't tell police who was, and his defence lawyer described his client’s actions as "stupid".

By David McPhee
Ibrahim Youssef abandoned his red Audi on a roundabout along North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. Images: LinkedIn/Google Street View.
Ibrahim Youssef abandoned his red Audi on a roundabout along North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. Images: LinkedIn/Google Street View.

A Robert Gordon University student abandoned his car on an Aberdeen roundabout and refused to allow police to test him for potential drink-driving.

Ibrahim Youssef, 32, was traced by officers after his empty red Audi was discovered on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, around 7am on August 20 this year.

At first, Youssef provided a roadside breath test but later, when in custody at Kittybrewster police station, he refused a secondary test to establish the level of alcohol in his system.

The construction student also wouldn’t reveal who had been driving the car at the time it was left unoccupied.

He blurted out to police officers: “I’m under the influence of drugs and alcohol and cannabis and that’s all I’m going to say”.

Then he demanded his lawyer.

Aberdeen student Ibrahim Youssef was slurring, unsteady, and erratic after his car was found abandoned

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court another driver had seen the red Audi on the grass verge of a roundabout on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

They reported it to police attending the scene before officers began a search for the person responsible.

Youssef was soon found and he was established as the registered keeper of the vehicle.

As he was led to a police van, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol, Youssef was slurring his words, acting erratically and being unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to Kittybrewster police station where Youssef stopped cooperating with the police.

Appearing in the dock on Wednesday, Youssef pled guilty to one charge of failing to provide two specimens of breath and one charge of failing to provide the identity of the driver of the vehicle found at the roundabout.

RGU construction student Ibrahim Youssef made a ‘stupid’ decision, Aberdeen court told

His defence solicitor, Iain McGregor, told the court that Youssef’s position was that he wasn’t the driver of the car that day and that it was an acquaintance who was behind the wheel.

“When he was apprehended by police, he was asked to give a roadside breath test but he didn’t comply with that,” Mr McGregor said.

He added: “Mr Youssef was of the belief that, because he was not the driver, he would not have to provide further breath samples. That is something he has since been put right about”.

Mr McGregor described Youssef’s refusal to comply with the request as an “unfortunate situation”.

He explained: “By acting in the manner he did, he has denied himself the ability to provide a defence,” adding that it was a “stupid” decision.

Sheriff Andrew Miller informed Youssef that police officers were “entitled” to ask him questions to establish what happened that day.

He disqualified Youssef, of no fixed abode, from driving for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Ibrahim Youssef abandoned his red Audi on a roundabout along North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. Images: LinkedIn/Google Street View.
