‘Under influence’ RGU student abandoned car on Aberdeen roundabout

A Robert Gordon University student abandoned his car on an Aberdeen roundabout and refused to allow police to test him for potential drink-driving.

Ibrahim Youssef, 32, was traced by officers after his empty red Audi was discovered on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, around 7am on August 20 this year.

At first, Youssef provided a roadside breath test but later, when in custody at Kittybrewster police station, he refused a secondary test to establish the level of alcohol in his system.

The construction student also wouldn’t reveal who had been driving the car at the time it was left unoccupied.

He blurted out to police officers: “I’m under the influence of drugs and alcohol and cannabis and that’s all I’m going to say”.

Then he demanded his lawyer.

Aberdeen student Ibrahim Youssef was slurring, unsteady, and erratic after his car was found abandoned

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court another driver had seen the red Audi on the grass verge of a roundabout on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

They reported it to police attending the scene before officers began a search for the person responsible.

Youssef was soon found and he was established as the registered keeper of the vehicle.

As he was led to a police van, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol, Youssef was slurring his words, acting erratically and being unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to Kittybrewster police station where Youssef stopped cooperating with the police.

Appearing in the dock on Wednesday, Youssef pled guilty to one charge of failing to provide two specimens of breath and one charge of failing to provide the identity of the driver of the vehicle found at the roundabout.

RGU construction student Ibrahim Youssef made a ‘stupid’ decision, Aberdeen court told

His defence solicitor, Iain McGregor, told the court that Youssef’s position was that he wasn’t the driver of the car that day and that it was an acquaintance who was behind the wheel.

“When he was apprehended by police, he was asked to give a roadside breath test but he didn’t comply with that,” Mr McGregor said.

He added: “Mr Youssef was of the belief that, because he was not the driver, he would not have to provide further breath samples. That is something he has since been put right about”.

Mr McGregor described Youssef’s refusal to comply with the request as an “unfortunate situation”.

He explained: “By acting in the manner he did, he has denied himself the ability to provide a defence,” adding that it was a “stupid” decision.

Sheriff Andrew Miller informed Youssef that police officers were “entitled” to ask him questions to establish what happened that day.

He disqualified Youssef, of no fixed abode, from driving for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

