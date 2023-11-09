Woman admits assaulting toddler and bus passengers on Aberdeen bus

An Aberdeen woman has admitted assaulting passengers – including a toddler she was meant to be caring for – on a bus journey from Peterhead.

Jade Martin, 33, was travelling on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen on April 7 this year but was so out of it on drink or drugs that she could barely stand.

She admitted neglecting a toddler in her care by dragging, dropping and throwing them “forcefully” and ignoring their “clear distress”.

Martin appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court admitting six charges of assault as well as racially abusing the bus driver.

In the child neglect charge, Martin admitted “failing to change [their] soiled nappy, leaving [them] unattended, ignoring [their] clear distress, dragging [them], dropping [them], throwing [them] forcefully onto a bus seat, leaving [them] unattended within a pram at the edge of a busy road near to oncoming traffic.”

The charge went on to say she used the pram to “repeatedly ram another causing [the toddler] to be jolted harshly, repeatedly strike said pram whilst flailing your legs, all whilst so significantly under the influence of alcohol or drugs that you could not stand unassisted, speak clearly or care for [the child].”

‘Threatened to kill her’

Martin also admitted attacking a 16-year-old girl on board the bus by “aggressively” pointing her finger close to her face “whilst repeatedly uttering threats of violence”.

The charge states she called the teenager “derogatory names” and “threatened to kill her”, before punching her on the head and elbowing her on the cheek – all to the girl’s injury.

Two passengers were also “repeatedly” punched on the head.

The female bus driver did not escape from Martin’s anger and she was racially abused – a charge Martin also admitted.

Resisting arrest

Martin also pled guilty to carrying out an assault after the bus arrived on King Street, as well as trying to bite a police officer while at the Kittybrewster police station.

Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred sentencing for reports and said: “From your record, it would appear that you understand the process we need to go through.”

Martin, of Ruthrieston Crescent, Aberdeen, was ordered to return to court on December 12.

