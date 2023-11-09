Woman admits assaulting toddler and bus passengers on Aberdeen bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman admits assaulting toddler and bus passengers on Aberdeen bus

Jade Martin, 33, also admitted neglecting a toddler in her care by dragging, dropping and throwing them "forcefully" and ignoring their "clear distress".

By Joanne Warnock
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen woman has admitted assaulting passengers – including a toddler she was meant to be caring for – on a bus journey from Peterhead.

Jade Martin, 33, was travelling on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen on April 7 this year but was so out of it on drink or drugs that she could barely stand.

She admitted neglecting a toddler in her care by dragging, dropping and throwing them “forcefully” and ignoring their “clear distress”.

Martin appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court admitting six charges of assault as well as racially abusing the bus driver.

In the child neglect charge, Martin admitted “failing to change [their] soiled nappy, leaving [them] unattended, ignoring [their] clear distress, dragging [them], dropping [them], throwing [them] forcefully onto a bus seat, leaving [them] unattended within a pram at the edge of a busy road near to oncoming traffic.”

The charge went on to say she used the pram to “repeatedly ram another causing [the toddler] to be jolted harshly, repeatedly strike said pram whilst flailing your legs, all whilst so significantly under the influence of alcohol or drugs that you could not stand unassisted, speak clearly or care for [the child].”

‘Threatened to kill her’

Martin also admitted attacking a 16-year-old girl on board the bus by “aggressively” pointing her finger close to her face “whilst repeatedly uttering threats of violence”.

The charge states she called the teenager “derogatory names” and “threatened to kill her”, before punching her on the head and elbowing her on the cheek – all to the girl’s injury.

Two passengers were also “repeatedly” punched on the head.

The female bus driver did not escape from Martin’s anger and she was racially abused – a charge Martin also admitted.

Resisting arrest

Martin also pled guilty to carrying out an assault after the bus arrived on King Street, as well as trying to bite a police officer while at the Kittybrewster police station.

Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred sentencing for reports and said: “From your record, it would appear that you understand the process we need to go through.”

Martin, of Ruthrieston Crescent, Aberdeen, was ordered to return to court on December 12.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Youths in court in connection with Inverness knife attack
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Teenager woke in middle of night to find man, 42, fondling his genitals
Tain Sheriff Court.
Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Driver banned after taking police on 135mph chase near Ellon
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Jail for man who told Inverness officers he would 'gouge their eyes out' and…
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Keith windfarm worker puts colleague in hospital after bar banter ends in attack
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Chef fined after admitting 'disgusting' vomit attack on police officer
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Inverness dad caught with abuse videos of children as young as six
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Serial Highland paedophile tried to blackmail 13-year-old rape victim
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Paedophile jailed for attacks on underage girls - including rape of schoolgirl, 13, in…