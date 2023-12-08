Men’s street fight over dropped litter outside Aberdeen kebab shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men’s street fight over dropped litter outside Aberdeen kebab shop

Tyler Noble and Gary Stuart brawled with three other men outside a kebab shop on Windmill Brae, Aberdeen, following a night out in the city centre. 

By David McPhee
Gary Stuart, left, and Tyler Noble, right, admitted a string of assaults. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Two men have been fined hundreds of pounds for starting a street fight about litter outside an Aberdeen kebab shop just after 3am.

Tyler Noble, 21, and Gary Stuart, 27, brawled with three other men outside the takeaway on the city’s Windmill Brae, following a night out in the centre.

Noble became enraged when a man threw his takeaway wrapper to the ground in his “general direction”.

Following the physical scuffle, two people were taken to the hospital after being injured during the violent outburst, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that around 3.10am, three friends were outside the premises where Noble and Stuart were laughing and joking with each other.

Discarded takeaway wrapper sparked street fight outside Aberdeen kebab shop

As the other men left to join the queue at a nearby taxi rank, one of them threw their food wrapper through the air and onto the ground.

“Angered by his littering, the accused Tyler Noble approached and assaulted the man by punching him to the head, whereby he fell to the ground,” Mrs Williams said.

“Noble then punched a second man to the head, while Stuart repeatedly punched a third man to the back of his head, but caused no injury.”

The incident was captured as CCTV camera evidence and when the police arrived, one of the men was discovered to have suffered an eye injury.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the laceration to his left eye, which required five stitches, was treated.

Another man was also taken to ARI with a bloody nose.

Both appearing in the dock, Noble pled guilty to three charges of assault and Stuart admitted one charge of assault.

Tyler Noble and Gary Stuart’s Aberdeen kebab shop visit costs them hundreds

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that Noble believed the litter had been thrown at him, which caused him to snap.

“He is embarrassed and regrets that he resorted to that,” Mr Ormiston said.

“Mr Noble accepts now that the litter was thrown in his general direction – it wasn’t thrown directly at him.

“He is highly unlikely to ever darken the doors of the court again, as this has been a salutatory lesson for him.”

Stuart’s lawyer, John McLeod, said his client had admitted “joining in” and “deeply regrets his behaviour”.

Mr McLeod added: “It was utterly foolish and he has never done anything like this before”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller fined Noble, of Davidson Place, Aberdeen, a total of £520.

Stuart, of North Anderson Drive, was fined a total of £150.

