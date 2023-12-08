Men’s street fight over dropped litter outside Aberdeen kebab shop

Two men have been fined hundreds of pounds for starting a street fight about litter outside an Aberdeen kebab shop just after 3am.

Tyler Noble, 21, and Gary Stuart, 27, brawled with three other men outside the takeaway on the city’s Windmill Brae, following a night out in the centre.

Noble became enraged when a man threw his takeaway wrapper to the ground in his “general direction”.

Following the physical scuffle, two people were taken to the hospital after being injured during the violent outburst, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that around 3.10am, three friends were outside the premises where Noble and Stuart were laughing and joking with each other.

Discarded takeaway wrapper sparked street fight outside Aberdeen kebab shop

As the other men left to join the queue at a nearby taxi rank, one of them threw their food wrapper through the air and onto the ground.

“Angered by his littering, the accused Tyler Noble approached and assaulted the man by punching him to the head, whereby he fell to the ground,” Mrs Williams said.

“Noble then punched a second man to the head, while Stuart repeatedly punched a third man to the back of his head, but caused no injury.”

The incident was captured as CCTV camera evidence and when the police arrived, one of the men was discovered to have suffered an eye injury.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the laceration to his left eye, which required five stitches, was treated.

Another man was also taken to ARI with a bloody nose.

Both appearing in the dock, Noble pled guilty to three charges of assault and Stuart admitted one charge of assault.

Tyler Noble and Gary Stuart’s Aberdeen kebab shop visit costs them hundreds

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that Noble believed the litter had been thrown at him, which caused him to snap.

“He is embarrassed and regrets that he resorted to that,” Mr Ormiston said.

“Mr Noble accepts now that the litter was thrown in his general direction – it wasn’t thrown directly at him.

“He is highly unlikely to ever darken the doors of the court again, as this has been a salutatory lesson for him.”

Stuart’s lawyer, John McLeod, said his client had admitted “joining in” and “deeply regrets his behaviour”.

Mr McLeod added: “It was utterly foolish and he has never done anything like this before”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller fined Noble, of Davidson Place, Aberdeen, a total of £520.

Stuart, of North Anderson Drive, was fined a total of £150.

